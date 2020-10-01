Left Menu
Urgent need to accelerate action to conserve biodiversity: Prakash Javadekar

The Biodiversity Summit was participated by the Head of States/Minister level representing the countries which are party to Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:32 IST
The summit is first of its kind ever taken place on Biodiversity in the United Nations General Assembly. Image Credit: Twitter(@PrakashJavdekar)

Representing India at the United Nations(UN) Biodiversity Summit on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the UN General Assembly, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Prakash Javadekar, said that as we are approaching the end of the UN Decade on Biodiversity 2011-2020 there is an urgent need to accelerate action to conserve biodiversity.

The summit is first of its kind ever taken place on Biodiversity in the United Nations General Assembly. The Biodiversity Summit was participated by the Head of States/Minister level representing the countries which are party to Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). The Union Environment addressed the summit virtually.

(With Inputs from PIB)

