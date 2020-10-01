Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Victims of improvisation' - Madrid residents vent anger at chaotic sudden lockdown

Madrid's residents expressed their frustration and confusion on Thursday after municipal authorities grudgingly accepted a city-wide lockdown ordered by the central government following days of fierce political squabbling. "But I understand that given how the cases are going in Madrid, lockdown is the only solution." French national Sixteene Tripier-Rollin shared his concerns that the measures were rolled out in a hurry and said they lacked any grounding in science.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:47 IST
'Victims of improvisation' - Madrid residents vent anger at chaotic sudden lockdown

Madrid's residents expressed their frustration and confusion on Thursday after municipal authorities grudgingly accepted a city-wide lockdown ordered by the central government following days of fierce political squabbling. The Madrid region's COVID caseload of 735 per 100,000 people is double the average in Spain, which has recorded almost 770,000 cases - the highest in Western Europe - and nearly 32,000 deaths. Under the new regulations, all non-essential travel into and out of Madrid and nine nearby cities will be suspended in the coming days, but the precise start of the lockdown has not yet been announced.

"It's been very chaotic in all senses and this is basically because of the region's leaders," architect Jean-Pierre Moncardo complained. "They did absolutely nothing during summer, they took no action and they prioritised business ... We are victims of improvisation." People will only be allowed to cross municipal borders for work, school, doctors' visits or shopping.

Teacher Ignacio Rey accepted the need for tough measures to curb infection in what has become Europe's worst COVID-19 hotspot, but hit out at the seeming lack of a coherent plan. "It's a bit desperate, not knowing what's going to happen from one day to the next," he said. "But I understand that given how the cases are going in Madrid, lockdown is the only solution."

French national Sixteene Tripier-Rollin shared his concerns that the measures were rolled out in a hurry and said they lacked any grounding in science. "We don't have scientific data and we are just told, 'you have to do this,' but we don't have any explanation, so we are a bit scared and don't really understand what's happening."

Earlier this year Spain imposed one of Europe's toughest lockdowns, helping it bring down the contagion. But infections have soared since the nationwide confinement ended in mid-June, with cases now rising by more than 10,000 a day. Retiree Pilar, who didn't give her last name, said sealing off the city was a step too far. They should lock down sick people but let healthy people continue their normal lives, she said.

Regional authorities said that although they would comply with the central government's decision to enforce a lockdown they would also appeal it in the courts, so the back and forth and uncertainty for residents may not be over.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to move 787 production to South Carolina in 2021

Boeing Co said on Thursday it will move the rest of its 787 Dreamliner production to South Carolina in 2021, a cost-cutting strategy that raises questions over the future its giant Everett plant north of Seattle. Reuters first reported on S...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. labor market, income data point to drawn-out economic recovery

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week but remained at recession levels, while personal income dropped in August, underscoring the need for another government rescue package for businesses and the unem...

Cricket-Opening week of IPL had record 269 mln viewers - study

A record 269 million viewers tuned in for the opening week of this years Indian Premier League IPL, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 crisis, with viewing minutes up 15, data released on Thursday showed. Th...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 9.15 pm Nation DEL110 UP-HATHRAS-FAMILY-PRESSURE Hathras case Victims family alleges admin, police pressure demands CBI probe Hathras UP The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who succumbed to h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020