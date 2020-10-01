Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon withdraws from Rajasthan, state records 8 pc surplus rainfall

The Southwest Monsoon withdrew from Rajasthan on Thursday, with the state recording eight per cent more rainfall this season as against the normal. This monsoon, Sharma said, Rajasthan received 449.8 mm rainfall, which is eight per cent more than the normal 415 mm.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:08 IST
Monsoon withdraws from Rajasthan, state records 8 pc surplus rainfall

The Southwest Monsoon withdrew from Rajasthan on Thursday, with the state recording eight per cent more rainfall this season as against the normal. R S Sharma, director of the Meteorological Centre here, said the monsoon arrived in Rajasthan on June 24 and covered the entire state in the next two days.

It normally withdraws from the state around September 18, but this time it started withdrawing on September 28, he said. This monsoon, Sharma said, Rajasthan received 449.8 mm rainfall, which is eight per cent more than the normal 415 mm. While eastern Rajasthan received 98 per cent of the normal rainfall, the western part of the state recorded 127 per cent rainfall.

The districts which received below normal rainfall are Alwar, Baran, Bundi, Tonk, Jhunjhunu and Dholpur. On the other hand, Jodhpur received 60 per cent more rainfall than the normal, he said..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Messi, Ronaldo to renew rivalry as Barca face Juve

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other for the first time in more than two years after their teams, Barcelona and Juventus, were drawn together on Thursday in the Champions League group stage.The two sides, who met in the 2...

Fire breaks out at electronics shop in Nehru Place; no injuries reported

A fire broke out at an electronics shop in Nehru Place on Thursday night, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No one was injured in the incident, he said, adding the cause of the fire is being ascertained.According to the Fire department, a...

Delight and worry as Sweden lifts pandemic ban on nursing home visits

Sweden ended a six-month ban on visits to nursing homes on Thursday, delighting residents and their relatives but also prompting fears of a return to the grim months of spring when COVID-19 caused thousands of deaths at care facilities.Ingr...

Venezuela insists on December congress vote despite EU call for delay

Venezuela on Thursday insisted it will hold legislative elections on Dec. 6, following a call by the European Union for a delay to ensure a free and fair vote. Opposition parties led by congress chief Juan Guaido have said they will not par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020