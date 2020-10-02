Odd News Roundup: Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviews

Left Menu
Updated: 02-10-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A Thai island hotel will go into mediation with an American guest who faces up to five years in jail after it filed a criminal complaint against him over negative online reviews, both parties said on Thursday. The case involving the Sea View Koh Chang hotel and American teacher Wesley Barnes has drawn new scrutiny to Thailand's criminal defamation and computer crimes laws, which rights activists say are far too harsh.

