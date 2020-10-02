Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviews

Updated: 02-10-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:27 IST
Odd News Roundup: Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviews
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviews

A Thai island hotel will go into mediation with an American guest who faces up to five years in jail after it filed a criminal complaint against him over negative online reviews, both parties said on Thursday. The case involving the Sea View Koh Chang hotel and American teacher Wesley Barnes has drawn new scrutiny to Thailand's criminal defamation and computer crimes laws, which rights activists say are far too harsh.

