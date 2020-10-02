6,197 gram panchayats in Haryana to go digital

Left Menu
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched 'Gram Darshan', a scheme aimed at making accessible data of 6,197 gram panchayats of the state just a click away. This is a step forward towards complete digitization of villages by uploading the entire records of all development activities of villages as well as of various government departments on a single digital platform, an official statement said.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present at the digital launch of the scheme. "With the launch of 'Gram Darshan', now full details of the completed, ongoing and required development projects of every village in Haryana will be digitally available and anyone sitting anywhere in the world will be able to see the details of any gram panchayats while sitting at their home," the chief minister said in his address.

He said it was the vision of the state government that every village in Haryana should have its own website so as to ensure that villagers, especially the youth, should know the details of various development schemes and projects being allocated and run for their village so that they can also put forth their demands to the state government. Keeping this in view, 'Gram Darshan' scheme has been launched, he said.

"The vision of Gram Darshan is to make all government services accessible to the common citizens in their locality, through gram panchayat websites and ensure efficiency, transparency and reliability of such services to realise their basic needs," Khattar said. During the inauguration, the chief minister and his deputy interacted with some sarpanches, panch and gram sachiv of various villages and asked them to share the problems and demands.

Chautala said the 'Gram Darshan' concept could address these challenges comprehensively and would provide the required information to the rural citizens with a click of the button. The detailed guidelines and related information about the development schemes of all the departments would be uploaded at one platform -- 'Gram Darshan' -- which will prove helpful to people living in rural areas of the state.

'Gram Darshan' will help in better implementation of the schemes of rural development and aim to uplift the life of the poorest of the poor who live in the remotest and underdeveloped parts of India," Chautala said. Earlier, Principal Secretary, Development and Panchayats Department, Sudhir Rajpal informed the chief minister that the key objectives of 'Gram Darshan' are to use Information and communication technology to make the scheme act as a hub of information for rural citizens, bring in better transparency, accountability, efficiency and RTI compliance of panchayats.

He said each of the gram panchayat websites would display details of the elected representatives, including sarpanch, panches and gram sachiv. Besides this, a list of public assets, details of assets already created or being created by the department or by any other line department of the state will also be uploaded on the website.

Gram panchayats would also upload details of financial assets like Fixed Deposits and committed expenses like salaries, he said.

