Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to scientists who discovered Hepatitis C Virus
British scientist Michael Houghton and American scientists Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice were on Monday jointly awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 16:09 IST
British scientist Michael Houghton and American scientists Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice were on Monday jointly awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine. The trio has received the prestigious award "for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus."
The Nobel Prize in Medicine is one of the many Nobel awards that have been lined to be announced till October 12. Some other sets of awards that are yet to be announced are the prizes in the field of chemistry, literature, physics, peace and economics. (ANI)
