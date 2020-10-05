Left Menu
Development News Edition

At campaign launch, Kejriwal says polluted air can be life threatening in view of COVID

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a mega anti-air pollution campaign on Monday, saying polluted air can be life-threatening in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anti-smog guns have also been installed across Delhi to reduce the impact of pollution," he said. The chief minister said one of the major reasons for high levels of pollution in Delhi and nearby areas was stubble burning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:35 IST
At campaign launch, Kejriwal says polluted air can be life threatening in view of COVID
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a mega anti-air pollution campaign on Monday, saying polluted air can be life-threatening in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the campaign "Yuddh Pradushan ke Viruddh", separate plans have been prepared for each of the 13 pollution hotspots in the city, Kejriwal said during a digital press conference.

"Polluted air can be life-threatening in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both affect lungs," he said. Kejriwal added that a "war room" was being set up to monitor all anti-pollution measures being taken by his government. The government was also preparing a "Green Delhi" mobile application, he said.

"Using it, people can bring pollution-causing activities such as garbage burning or industrial pollution, to our notice. There will be a deadline to address complaints. I will get a daily report about resolved and pending grievances," the chief minister said. "In the last five years, Delhi's pollution reduced by 25 percent. We have to reduce it further for our families and our children, especially during COVID times, since our lungs are the worst affected due to Corona and pollution can worsen the situation further," he said.

Kejriwal has also issued directions to the departments concerned to fill potholes to reduce dust emissions, which, he said, was a major contributor to air pollution in the city. "Our teams will inspect construction sites across Delhi and impose heavy fines or challans if they are found not following the anti-pollution measures. Mechanical sweepers will be used intensively by MCDs across Delhi to ensure no pollution due to road dust. Anti-smog guns have also been installed across Delhi to reduce the impact of pollution," he said.

The chief minister said one of the major reasons for high levels of pollution in Delhi and nearby areas was stubble burning. "Scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute here have found an economical way to deal with the problem. They have prepared a solution which can turn stubble into manure," he said.

"We are going to prepare this solution at a large scale from Tuesday under the supervision of experts from the institute. This solution will be used in Delhi this year. Next year, we will urge other states to use it," Kejriwal said. He also said as many as 11 thermal power plants within 300 km of Delhi had missed the December 2019 deadline to meet new emission norms. "We shut down our two thermal power plants. These 11 plants need to reduce their emissions," Kejriwal said.

He said action was also needed against a large number of brick kilns using outdated technology in nearby areas. Subsidy on the adoption of electric vehicles has already been announced, he said.

Kejriwal also appealed to the states neighbouring Delhi to take measures to tackle stubble burning by providing alternatives to farmers. "I have spoken to many farmers in Punjab, they are very troubled due to pollution. But they do not have a choice and need support from government," he said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh granted bail in Customs case, to remain in jail as NIA slapped UAPA

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Economic Offences, here has granted bail to gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh on Monday in a case registered by Customs. Earlier, the National Investigation Agency court and Additional Chief Judi...

Tejpal sexual assault case: Why can’t witnesses be examined via video-conferencing, asks SC

The Supreme Court sought to know on Monday as to why witnesses in the 2013 sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal cannot be examined via video-conferencing when trials are being held this way due to the COVID-19 p...

US, Australia, India, Japan to discuss China's growing power

Thailand has a new finance minister, its third in less than three months. The appointment of Arkhom Termpittayapaisith was officially confirmed Monday with its publication in the government gazette, which carried a declaration by the prime ...

Paswan says he has no chief ministerial ambitions, wants BJP to lead Bihar government with his party's support after assembly polls.

Paswan says he has no chief ministerial ambitions, wants BJP to lead Bihar government with his partys support after assembly polls....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020