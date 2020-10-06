Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 60 butterfly species recorded in Arunachal meet

Over 60 species of butterflies were documented during the seventh edition of the Ziro Butterfly Meet in Lower Subansiri District of Arunachal Pradesh, officials of the forest department said on Tuesday.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 06-10-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:51 IST
Over 60 butterfly species recorded in Arunachal meet
Representative image

Over 60 species of butterflies were documented during the seventh edition of the Ziro Butterfly Meet in Lower Subansiri District of Arunachal Pradesh, officials of the forest department said on Tuesday. The three-day event that concluded on Monday was held at the Tale Wildlife Sanctuary (TWS) and organized by NGO NgunuZiro in association with the Tale Wildlife Division and the Hapoli Forest Division during the ongoing National Wildlife Week.

The significant species recorded during the meet include the "extremely rare Tytler's' Treebrown, the Bhutan Treebrown, and the Scarce Evening Brown", which are legally protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, they said. The Tytler's' Treebrown was last photographed in 2010, the officials said.

The highlight of the meet was the plantation of nectaring plants in Page Camp and tagging of several host plants in the area. During the inaugural session on October 3, Division Forest Officer Abhinav Kumar had emphasized on the importance of community participation in conservation activities.

The butterfly meet, which has seen participation from India and abroad in previous editions, was organized with only 20 members this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, they added..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US sees "important progress" in Helsinki nuclear arms talks

The top U.S. negotiator in nuclear arms control talks with Russia held in Helsinki says a one-day follow-up meeting to earlier talks in Austria has yielded important progress. Ambassador Marshall Billingslea, President Donald Trumps specia...

New gas pipeline could heat up Azeri-Russian rivalry

Azerbaijans ties with Russia, already strained by conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, face further pressure from the launch later this year of a gas pipeline that is poised to squeeze Moscows diminished gas sales to Europe and Turkey.The 40 billi...

New farm laws boon for farmers: BJP MP

BJP MP from Tehri Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading farmers on the new farm laws and said the legislations will prove to be a boon for the farming community.&#160; The new farm laws will release farmers f...

Ex-BJP MLA, 100 others booked for organising crowd in support of Hathras accused

An FIR has been registered against former BJP MLA Rajveer Singh Pehelvan and 100 others for a meeting attended by scores of people here defying prohibitory orders. The meeting was held outside Pehelvans house on Sunday where they defended...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020