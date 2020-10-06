Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major hurricane brews in Gulf of Mexico, threatens Louisiana, Florida

The storm was expected to drop heavy rains on Mexico's Yucatan peninsula and head up the Gulf of Mexico toward landfall between Louisiana and Florida, possibly becoming a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday with catastrophic damage to properties in its path. Delta was 115 miles south southwest of the Grand Cayman islands on Tuesday "in the midst of a very impressive rapid intensification episode" with 110 mile-per-hour (175 km/hr) winds, NHC forecaster Eric Blake said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 20:16 IST
Major hurricane brews in Gulf of Mexico, threatens Louisiana, Florida
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@NHC_Atlantic)

Hurricane Delta, the 25th named Atlantic storm this year, is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico and expected to take aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast this week as a major hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

If Delta strikes the U.S. Gulf Coast, it would break a record that dates back to 1916 for the most named storms to hit the United States, another milestone in a year marked by repeated natural disasters, ranging from floods to wildfires to tornados. The storm was expected to drop heavy rains on Mexico's Yucatan peninsula and head up the Gulf of Mexico toward landfall between Louisiana and Florida, possibly becoming a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday with catastrophic damage to properties in its path.

Delta was 115 miles south southwest of the Grand Cayman islands on Tuesday "in the midst of a very impressive rapid intensification episode" with 110 mile-per-hour (175 km/hr) winds, NHC forecaster Eric Blake said. Wind speeds could reach 130 mph (209 km) by Thursday. It was the 25th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

There have been so many Atlantic storms this year that forecasters have run out of pre-chosen names, turning to the Greek alphabet for the most recent. If Delta hits the coast, it would be the 10th named storm to strike the United States. "This will be an impactful hurricane," said Dan Kottlowski, lead hurricane forecaster at AccuWeather. Warm water and a lack of wind shear will allow the storm to quickly strengthen, he said.

Delta's winds also could bring 30-foot seas to areas off the Louisiana coast, Kottlowski said, affecting shipping traffic and oil and gas production. Gulf of Mexico oil and gas producers Chevron Corp, BP PLC, BHP Group and Occidental Petroleum have begun removing staff and securing offshore facilities.

Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio and the Island of Youth also hunkered down in expectation of tropical storm conditions. Cuba's Civil Defense ordered schools there to close, suspended local transportation and announced the evacuation of coastal areas at risk of a storm surge. This year's named storms so far have cost about $9 billion in insured losses, compared with $75 billion in 2017, according to Andrew Siffert, a vice president at reinsurance brokerage BMS Group.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Govt running artificial intelligence-based pilot projects in six UTs: IT secretary

The government is running artificial intelligence AI-based pilot projects in six Union territories in the field of health care, and such projects in education, agriculture, social justice, criminal justice as well as investigation are also ...

U.S. Postal Service warns ruling could undermine mail before election

The U.S. Postal Service asked a federal judge to clarify a ruling on election mail, warning the decision could hinder the agencys ability to make prompt mail deliveries before the presidential election. Four U.S. judges have issued prelimin...

BJP worker attacked in J-K's Ganderbal, PSO dies in firing; terrorist killed in retaliation

A personal security officer PSO of a BJP worker in Jammu and Kashmirs Ganderbal district succumbed to his injuries sustained Tuesday after a terrorist opened fire on the latter, police said. The BJP worker is safe and an unidentified terror...

Pompeo expects to reach cost-sharing deal with Japan on US troop presence

Tokyo Japan, October 6 ANISputnik US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in an interview with Japans NHK broadcaster on Tuesday that he anticipates the United States will reach a cost-sharing deal with Japan on the presence of US troops ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020