Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees

Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries. In Cancun alone, the government opened 160 shelters. State tourism officials said more than 40,000 tourists were in Quintana Roo, a fraction of what would normally be there.

PTI | Cancun | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 23:26 IST
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees

Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries. The US National Hurricane Center in Miami said satellite imagery, radar data from Cuba and surface observations in Mexico indicate that the center of the Category 2 storm came ashore around 5:30 am local time, sustaining top winds of 110 mph (175 kmh).

The center said Delta was about to emerge into the Gulf of Mexico after having crossed over the Yucatan peninsula, where it knocked out power to about 266,000 customers, one third of the total in the area. There were no reports of any deaths or injuries, said Carlos Joaquín González, the governor of the state of Quintana Roo.

“Fortunately, the most dangerous part of the hurricane has passed,” Joaquín González said, noting the big problem was downed trees that had knocked out power lines and blocked roadways. Civil defense official Luís Alberto Ortega Vázquez said about 39,000 people had been evacuated in the states of Quintana Roo and Yucatan, and that about 2,700 people had taken refuge in storm shelters in the two states. Joaquín González said some tourists who had to take refuge at storm shelters had not yet been allowed to return to their hotels, where cleanup was underway, but said he hoped they would be able to by the end of the day.

There were reports of some flooding in Cozumel and Playa del Carmen. Overnight emergency calls came in from people whose windows or doors were broken and they were taken to shelters, he said. Early Wednesday, guests of the Fiesta Americana Condesa hotel awoke in the sweltering classrooms of the Technological Institute of Cancun campus where they had been moved Tuesday.

All of the windows had been covered with plywood so they couldn't see what was happening, but they said the howling winds started around 2 am and there had been heavy rain. The power — and with it the air conditioning — had been knocked out early Wednesday so it was steamy as tourists used their cell phone light to get up and make their way for a first cup of coffee. “The hard part has been the waiting,” said Ana Karen Rodríguez of Monterrey. She and a friend arrived in Cancun Tuesday morning and by afternoon were shuttled to the shelter. She said the hotel had planned well. “It's been good. I feel comfortable actually.” Throughout the day Tuesday, the situation had appeared grave for this stretch of the Mexican coast.

Delta had increased in strength by 80 mph in just 24 hours, and its top winds peaked at 145 mph (230 kph) before it weakened as it neared the shore. Forecasters warned it was still an extremely dangerous storm nevertheless, with a life-threatening storm surge that could raise water levels 9 to 13 feet (2.7 to 4 meters), along with large and dangerous waves and flash flooding inland.

Thousands of Quintana Roo residents and tourists were hunkering down in government shelters. Everyone had been ordered off the streets by 7 pm. The evacuations of low lying areas, islands and the coastline expanded as Delta exploded over the warm Caribbean waters offshore. Much of Cancun's hotel zone was cleared out as guests were bused to inland shelters. In Cancun alone, the government opened 160 shelters.

State tourism officials said more than 40,000 tourists were in Quintana Roo, a fraction of what would normally be there. Delta's damage comes on top of months of pandemic-induced lockdown that has devastated the state's tourism industry. At the Cancun Convention Center, 400 tourists from hotels and rental properties bunked for the night.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Have political will to implement bold steps to curb air pollution in Delhi: Kejriwal

There is political will to implement bold steps to tackle pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at Daring Cities 2020 conference on Wednesday, asserting the odd-even scheme by his government brought down pollution in India...

Eli Lilly applies for emergency use of antibody drug for COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co on Wednesday said it applied for U.S. emergency use authorization EUA for its experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment and plans to pursue a similar approval for a dual antibody therapy next month after it produced promisin...

BKU (Lakhowal) chief's u-turn on petition on farm laws at behest of SAD: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the BKU Lakhowal groups U-turn on its petition against the farm laws in the Supreme Court was the result of pressure from the Shiromani Akali Dal SAD. In an official release, t...

Welfare of nation, poor is paramount for me and will always be so: Modi

As he entered his 20th year as head of an elected government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he wants to assure the countrymen once again that the welfare of the nation and the poor is paramount for him. In a series of tweet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020