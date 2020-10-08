Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea – USGS
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Papua New Guinea on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The onshore quake struck 38 km northeast of Kainantu at a depth of 103.5 km (64 miles), it said. There were no immediate reports of damage, and the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami.
