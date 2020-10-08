Left Menu
Typhoon nears Japan, heavy weekend rain expected in Tokyo

A typhoon approaching Japan could bring heavy rains to the Tokyo region over the weekend, weather officials said Thursday, urging residents to take precautions early.

Updated: 08-10-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 17:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A typhoon approaching Japan could bring heavy rains to the Tokyo region over the weekend, weather officials said Thursday, urging residents to take precautions early. Typhoon Chan-hom was 260 kilometers (160 miles) southeast of Japan's southern island of Tanegashima on Thursday evening with maximum winds of 126 kilometers (78 miles) per hour, the Meteorological Agency said.

Chan-hom, a kind of tree in Laotian, could bring heavy rain and wind to western Japan as early as Friday and to eastern Japan, including Tokyo, over the weekend, officials said. The agency urged residents to prepare early for high waves and possible flooding from the storm.

