Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public acceptance, participation important for success of any env policy: Atishi

Speaking at the ''Daring Cities 2020'' conference on Thursday, Atishi talked about the increased importance of social and public pressure created in implementing sustainable development measures. "The importance of public acceptance and public participation to make any environmental policy a resounding success can be seen through the successful odd-even car-rationing campaign for combating the winter smog and pollution in New Delhi," she said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:44 IST
Public acceptance, participation important for success of any env policy: Atishi
Atishi of Aam Aadmi Party (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Environment Committee chairperson and AAP MLA Atishi has stressed on the importance of public acceptance and participation in government schemes, citing the example of "odd-even" car-rationing scheme to combat the winter smog and pollution in the national capital. Speaking at the ''Daring Cities 2020'' conference on Thursday, Atishi talked about the increased importance of social and public pressure created in implementing sustainable development measures.

"The importance of public acceptance and public participation to make any environmental policy a resounding success can be seen through the successful odd-even car-rationing campaign for combating the winter smog and pollution in New Delhi," she said. Speaking as part of a panel on Knowledge Brokering for Climate Compatible Development, Atishi highlighted the key features which sustainable development policies must necessarily incorporate in order to be successful and effective.

She emphasised the need for environmentalists to devise solutions that bridge ecological and sustainable development with the pressing needs of the community at large. "The policy initiatives taken by the AAP government to provide affordable electricity and water supply to the citizens of New Delhi, showcase how policies that take into account public interest and financial viability had successfully paved the way for sustainable ecological development in the city," she said.

On the issue of water supply, Atishi spoke about how the Delhi government had followed a dual policy of endeavouring to provide piped water to every household in New Delhi, alongside ensuring that households consuming less than 20,000 litres of water a day were not charged for the same. "Contrary to the initial opposition by environmentalists fearing overuse and wastage of water when provided free of cost, the policy had actually encouraged a trend of water conservation amongst the general public. Additionally, the policy dealt a serious blow to the illegal pilferage and supply of water to hitherto unmetered households, by incentivising them to come under the ambit of the government's water supply network," she said.

Atishi said the policy of the government to provide free electricity for consumption up to 200 units, and subsidised power for consumption up to 400 units per household, had encouraged a trend of electricity conservation. "This policy not only provided the city's vast population of urban poor with affordable electricity but also created a path for the private electricity distributors in New Delhi to turn financially viable, and consequently make a shift to distributing electricity henceforth produced from renewable sources," she added.

The conference was organised by the City of Bonn and ICLEI, with the support of the German government.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Russia recommends people stay at home amid sharp rise in virus cases

Russian authorities recommended people stay at home this weekend and urged them to take more safety precautions as the number of new coronavirus cases shot up on Thursday to nearly the highest it has been since the pandemic began.Officials ...

Google must talk to French publishers about paying for their content, court says

Google must open talks with publishers in France about paying to use their content, an appeals court confirmed on Thursday, paving the way for an industry-wide deal in the country. The ruling may reverberate outside France, as it compels Go...

Soccer-Hollywood agency ICM Partners latest U.S firm to enter European football

Hollywood talent agency ICM Partners have purchased British sports agent Jonathan Barnetts company Stellar Group, the two firms announced on Thursday in the latest indication of growing American business interest in European soccer. Stellar...

US STOCKS-Wall St hits one-month high as Trump signals stimulus progress

Wall Streets main indexes rose to a one-month high on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled progress in negotiations around new fiscal stimulus, while data showed a recovery in the labor market struggled to gain momentum.Two days...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020