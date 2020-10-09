Left Menu
Development News Edition

The World Food Programme: a three-year experiment that became indispensable

The need for the World Food Programme, the recipient of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, to exist is starker than ever. From conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, to flooding in South Sudan, and the civil war in Yemen, man-made and natural disasters are leaving tens of millions of people unsure if they will have enough for themselves and their families to survive on.

UN News | Updated: 09-10-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 20:46 IST
The World Food Programme: a three-year experiment that became indispensable

Whilst the COVID-19 pandemic has put an extra strain on the most vulnerable populations in the world, war and armed conflict remain the greatest enemies faced by the World Food Programme: people living in conflict-affected countries are three times more likely to be undernourished than those living in peace.

In September, the head of WFP, David Beasley, told the UN Security Council that the agency is preparing to reach some 138 million people this year, in order to prevent what he called a “wave of hunger and famine” from sweeping across the globe. This marks the biggest scale-up of emergency food operations in its history, stretching back to the early 1960s.

WFP/Carlos AlonzoIn Guatemala, the World Food Programme (WFP) is assisting indigenous communities affected by food insecurity due to the socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘As long as multilateral food aid is found feasible and desirable’

The World Food Programme was set up in 1961, at the behest of US President Dwight Eisenhower, initially as a three-year experiment, to assess the effectiveness of emergency food aid delivery through the UN system.
Within its first few years, the young agency was tasked with dealing with the human consequences of a range of natural and man-made disasters: a 1962 earthquake in northern Iraq, which killed more than 12,000 people; typhoon Harriet, which made landfall in Thailand, killing more than 900; and a newly independent Algeria, struggling to repatriate and feed its war refugees.

From the beginning, rehabilitation went hand in hand with emergency aid. In 1963, the WFP’s launched its first development programme, to support the Nubian population in Wadi Haifa, Sudan, and a school meals project in Togo.

When three years had passed, it was clear that the experiment had proved its worth, and WFP became a fully-fledged UN agency, to last for “as long as multilateral food aid is found feasible and desirable”. For almost 60 years, the Member States of the United Nations have found that to be an essential truth.

UN Photo/Mark GartenSecretary-General António Guterres (second from right) with David Beasley (right), WFP Executive Director, serving meals at the reception area for newly arrived refugees at the Imvepi settlement.

‘This fight is far from over’

Today, the WFP is needed more than ever. Armed conflicts continue to ravage the globe, and drive millions into poverty. This year, some 20 million people in South Sudan, Yemen, Somalia and northern Nigeria are living on the brink of famine. Conflict is the main driver, alongside drought.

In his September address to the Security Council, Executive Director David Beasley warned that the fight against the global hunger crisis is far from over, adding “I’m here to sound that alarm...the threat of famine is looming yet again”.

Responding to the Peace Prize win in a video message recorded on Friday, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, praised the WFP as the world’s “first responder on the frontlines of food insecurity”.

The agency, reminded the UN chief, survives solely on voluntary contributions, from UN Member States and the public at large. “Such solidarity”, he added, “is precisely needed now to address not only the pandemic, but other global tests of our time. We know that existential threats such as climate change will make the hunger crisis even worse. We know that achieving zero hunger is an imperative for peace”.

,

The UN, a multiple Nobel Peace Prize winner

The 2020 peace prize win for the World Food Programme is testament to the essential, life-saving work that takes place, every day, across the UN system, which has been the recipient of the award going back to the 1950s.
Below is the full list of United Nations winners:
  • 1954: Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR
  • 1965: The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF)
  • 1969: International Labour Organisation (ILO)
  • 1981: UNHCR again
  • 1988: United Nations Peacekeeping Forces
  • 2001: Then Secretary-General Kofi Annan (Ghana) and the United Nations
  • 2005: International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA, and Mohamed ElBaradei (Egypt)
  • 2007: Al Gore (US) and the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCCC)
  • 2020: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)

Here is a selection of videos featuring UN Nobel Peace Prize recipients.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's poor squeezed by less virus aid, surging food costs

Many people in Brazil are struggling to cope with less pandemic aid from the government and jumping food prices, with millions expected to slip back into poverty. Brazils government, starting this month, halved the amount of its monthly eme...

Alleging police apathy, woman climbs tower near MP CM's home

A 27-year-old woman climbed a tower near Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhans residence here on Friday evening alleging police apathy to her complaints against a man who she said teased and assaulted her earlier this week. S...

PM's wind turbines idea generates political heat; Rahul takes a dig, BJP leaders hit back

Prime Minister Narendra Modis suggestion for exploring the use of wind turbines to provide clean drinking water and oxygen besides energy generated political heat on Friday with Rahul Gandhi taking a dig at him and BJP leaders saying the fo...

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin to miss World Cup season opener with back issue

Double Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin said on Friday she will miss next weeks World Cup season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria with a back injury. The 25-year-old American, a three-time World Cup overall champion who last ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020