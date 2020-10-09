Left Menu
No increase in crime rate in Maharashtra: Deshmukh

Pointing out comparative crime figures for 2018 and 2019 in other big states, he claimed that Maharashtra had fared better in tackling crime. The state is ranked eighth in the country in terms of crime rate, the home minister said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:14 IST
No increase in crime rate in Maharashtra: Deshmukh
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Monday. [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

At a time when the crime rate in rest of the country is increasing, it has not gone up in Maharashtra, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday. Pointing out comparative crime figures for 2018 and 2019 in other big states, he claimed that Maharashtra had fared better in tackling crime.

The state is ranked eighth in the country in terms of crime rate, the home minister said. The conviction rate in Maharashtra increased from 41.41 per cent in 2018 to 49 per cent in 2019 and the state is ranked 11th in the country on this metric.

The national level crime rate when it comes to murders was 2.2 per cent, while in Maharashtra it was 1.7 percent and the state is ranked 25th in this category, the minister noted. Maharashtra reported 2,299 rape cases last year.

Of these, in 2,274 cases the accused were known to the victim, the statement said. Maharashtra's crime rate in this category is 3.09 per cent and it is positioned 22nd among states.

In terms of crimes under the IPC, Maharashtra's rate was 278.4 per one lakh population and it is ranked eighth, after states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Rajasthan and Telangana, the statement underlined. Maharashtra is ranked ninth in cases registered under the Arms Act for possessing weapons illegally with only 910 such cases reported last year.

UP, MP, Bihar and Rajasthan recorded 25,524, 3,847, 2,976 and 2,095 cases under the Arms Act, respectively, the statement said. "Considering the statistics, Maharashtra has definitely succeeded in tackling crime," Deshmukh said.

