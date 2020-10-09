Left Menu
Development News Edition

Louisiana residents flee as Hurricane Delta bears down on U.S. Gulf Coast

New Orleans will see only gusty winds, forecasters said, but central and southwest communities could face a "life threatening" storm surge of up to 11 feet (3.3 meters). "In this community, there are a lot of homes that were damaged and so a lot of people are concerned about staying in that structure again," Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said in an interview.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:47 IST
Louisiana residents flee as Hurricane Delta bears down on U.S. Gulf Coast

The streets in this southwest Louisiana city were deserted on Friday as Hurricane Delta approached, threatening to add misery to people struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago. Delta was a Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale early Friday, packing winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kph) and soaking parts of the state with heavy rain. New Orleans will see only gusty winds, forecasters said, but central and southwest communities could face a "life threatening" storm surge of up to 11 feet (3.3 meters).

"In this community, there are a lot of homes that were damaged and so a lot of people are concerned about staying in that structure again," Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said in an interview. Hurricane Laura, which struck the city in late August, "is still very fresh and very raw and I think that had something to do with more people evacuating for Delta," Hunter said.

Schools and government offices were closed, residents boarded windows and moved out of the storm's path in several parishes. Officials ordered evacuations in those communities facing the second major hurricane in as many months. "I know people in Louisiana, especially the southwest, are very strong and very resilient, but they are going to be tested here," Governor John Bel Edwards said at a Thursday news conference.

Forecast models show Delta making landfall as a category 2 hurricane by Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service. It could also unleash tornadoes as it moves over land and drop up to 10 inches (25 cm) of rain. Laura damaged tens of thousands of homes, leaving roofs throughout the region dotted with protective blue tarps, and left more than 6,000 people still living temporarily in hotels.

Along a pasture east of Lake Charles, Addison Alford manned a mobile weather radar station brought in from Oklahoma on Thursday because the permanent station was damaged during Laura. He and a colleague plan to ride out the storm from inside a heavy vehicle equipped a radar dish. "We're really trying to make sure the data streams stay up during the entire event," he said.

Cities along the Gulf Coast from Galveston, Texas, to New Orleans are experiencing gusty winds, rain and local flooding. Louisiana and Mississippi received federal emergency declaration that will bring additional resources to the region. Energy companies halted 92%, or nearly 1.7 million barrels per day of offshore oil output, and 62% of natural gas production, data showed. The U.S. Coast Guard closed ports from Beaumont, Texas, to Lake Charles ahead of the storm.

When Delta reaches the northern Gulf Coast, it will be the 10th named storm to make a U.S. landfall this year, eclipsing a record that has stood since 1916.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Needed to vary pace on Sharjah track, says Tewatia

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has seen batsmen send bowlers on a leather hunt in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. But the Rajasthan Royals bowlers put up a quality show on Friday to restrict Delhi Capitals to 1848 in their 20 ov...

Lebanon's caretaker PM says lifting subsidies would cause 'social explosion'

Lebanons caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Friday any step to lift subsidies now on vital goods would be unacceptable and would cause a social explosion.In a televised address, Diab, who resigned two months ago after a huge explo...

COVID-19 patient jumps off from Medical Super Specialty Hospital in Jabalpur, dies

A COVID patient allegedly jumped off from the second floor of Medical Super-Specialty Hospital and died in Jabalpur on Friday.The COVID-19 patient attempted to jump on Thursday evening and Friday morning as well but he was stopped by the me...

Iranian diplomat warned of retaliation over Belgian bomb plot trial -document

An Iranian diplomat charged in Belgium with planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled Iranian opposition group in France warned authorities of possible retaliation by unidentified groups if he is found guilty, according to a police document.B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020