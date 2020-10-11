Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Oldest monkey fossils outside of Africa found'

One of the interesting things from the perspective of paleontology is that this monkey occurs at the same place and same time as ancient apes in Asia," Jablonski noted. The study, published in the Journal of Human Evolution, noted that the unearthed jaw and thigh bones were found in close proximity, "and are probably of the same individual." The scientists also uncovered a left calcaneus -- heel bone -- that belongs to the same species of monkey, Mesopithecus pentelicus.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 11-10-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 13:41 IST
'Oldest monkey fossils outside of Africa found'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Scientists have found that the fossil samples unearthed in a lignite mine in China belong to a monkey species that lived about 6.4 million years ago, a discovery which indicates that they existed in Asia at the same time as apes, and are probably the ancestors of some of the modern primates in the area. According to the researchers, including Nina G. Jablonski from the Pennsylvania State University in the US, the samples collected from a mine in southeastern Yunan Province in China are "some of the very oldest fossils of monkeys outside of Africa." "It is close to or actually the ancestor of many of the living monkeys of East Asia. One of the interesting things from the perspective of paleontology is that this monkey occurs at the same place and same time as ancient apes in Asia," Jablonski noted.

The study, published in the Journal of Human Evolution, noted that the unearthed jaw and thigh bones were found in close proximity, "and are probably of the same individual." The scientists also uncovered a left calcaneus -- heel bone -- that belongs to the same species of monkey, Mesopithecus pentelicus. "The significance of the calcaneus is that it reveals the monkey was well adapted for moving nimbly and powerfully both on the ground and in the trees," Jablonski said. "This locomotor versatility no doubt contributed to the success of the species in dispersing across woodland corridors from Europe to Asia," she added.

According to the researchers, the lower jawbone and upper portion of the leg bone indicate that the individual was female. The scientists believe these monkeys were probably "jacks of all trades" able to navigate in the trees and on land, and their teeth indicated they could eat a wide variety of plants, fruits and flowers, while apes eat mostly fruit. "The thing that is fascinating about this monkey, that we know from molecular anthropology, is that, like other colobines (Old World monkeys), it had the ability to ferment cellulose. It had a gut similar to that of a cow," said Jablonski. The monkeys were successful, according to the scientists, since they could eat low-quality food high in cellulose and obtain sufficient energy by fermenting the food and using the subsequent fatty acids then available from the bacteria. They said a similar pathway is used by animals like cows, deer, and goats.

"Monkeys and apes would have been eating fundamentally different things. Apes eat fruits, flowers, things easy to digest, while monkeys eat leaves, seeds, and even more mature leaves if they have to," Jablonski said. "Because of this different digestion, they don't need to drink free water, getting all their water from vegetation," she added. The study noted that these monkeys are the same as those found in Greece during the same time period.

Based on the evidence obtained so far, the researchers believe these monkeys did not have to live near bodies of water, and could survive periods of dramatic climatic change. "Suggesting they spread out from a center somewhere in central Europe and they did it fairly quickly. That is impressive when you think of how long it takes for an animal to disperse tens of thousands of kilometres through forest and woodlands." While there is evidence that the species began in Eastern Europe and moved out from there, Jablonski and her team noted that the exact patterns are unknown. However, they said the dispersal of the species was rapid. "It shows that once a highly adaptable form sets out, it is successful and can become the ancestral stock of many other species," Jablonski said.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

JMM leader, wife found murdered at home in Jharkhand

Senior JMM leader Shankar Rawani and his wife were found murdered at their residence in Jharkhands Dhanbad district early on Sunday, police said. Prima facie it seems that Rawani 50 and Balika Devi were shot and then stabbed to death at the...

Japan coast guard says Chinese vessels sail near disputed East China Sea islands

Japans Coast Guard said on Sunday that two Chinese vessels entered what Japan considers its territorial waters near disputed islands in the East China Sea.It marked the 21st time this year that Chinese boats have entered Japanese waters and...

Sailing-America's Cup holders capsize in practice -report

Americas Cup holders Team New Zealand have flipped their first generation AC75 foiling monohull while training in heavy conditions, domestic media said. Saturdays incident was the second time the team have flipped Te Aihe, as their yacht is...

'SVAMITVA' scheme shows rural India has taken huge leap towards self-reliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas SVAMITVA scheme shows that rural India has taken a huge leap towards self-reliance as nobody could eye the prope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020