Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi to get 3 'rapid response' teams to rescue injured wild animals, prevent man-animal conflicts

Delhi will soon have three "rapid response" teams to rescue injured wild animals, including leopards and jackals, and those which inadvertently venture into human habitations, according to forest and wildlife department officials. Until now, the department took the help of experts from wildlife NGOs and the Delhi zoo to rescue stranded or injured wild animals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 14:16 IST
Delhi to get 3 'rapid response' teams to rescue injured wild animals, prevent man-animal conflicts

Delhi will soon have three "rapid response" teams to rescue injured wild animals, including leopards and jackals, and those which inadvertently venture into human habitations, according to forest and wildlife department officials.   Until now, the department took the help of experts from wildlife NGOs and the Delhi zoo to rescue stranded or injured wild animals. "These are coordinated exercises. When we receive any information about an injured or stranded wild animal, our officials go to the location and identify it. Thereafter, experts' help is sought," a senior forest department official said.

"We are trying to evolve as a department and take more responsibility. We are making efforts to acquire the special skills needed for handling wild animals such as jackals, nilgai and even snakes," the official said. The department has been working to create three teams of five members each under the South, West and North forest divisions. These will be deployed to rescue mongoose, monkeys, snakes, jackals, nilgai, leopards among others.

Injured animals and spillover wildlife population will be rescued and treated at the wild animal rescue centre, which will come up at Rajokri near the Gurgaon border. ld animals suffer trauma when they inadvertently venture into human habitations, leading to man-animal conflicts. Such animals will also be kept at the rescue centre until they recover from the shock.

Ater recovery, the wild animals will be released into the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, another official said. The horticulture and animal units of the development department of the Delhi government will continue to take care of domesticated injured animals such as cows, dogs and cats, the official pointed out. The wild animal rescue centre at Rajokri will be the first such government facility in the national capital. It is likely to be ready by the end of the year, according to officials.

The centre, which will be spread over 1.23 acre of land, will also be used for treating birds, they said. Experts from outside will be hired to help officials during rescue operations till they are able to do everything by themselves.

"The objective is to strengthen in-house capacity and create teams with all necessary skills to address urgent cases on priority," the official said.    The department has started the process to recruit 11 wildlife guards who will be inducted into these teams after their training is over. Recently, the department also launched a revamped helpline – 1800118600 – to redress tree and animal-related complaints under one roof.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

JMM leader, wife found murdered at home in Jharkhand

Senior JMM leader Shankar Rawani and his wife were found murdered at their residence in Jharkhands Dhanbad district early on Sunday, police said. Prima facie it seems that Rawani 50 and Balika Devi were shot and then stabbed to death at the...

Japan coast guard says Chinese vessels sail near disputed East China Sea islands

Japans Coast Guard said on Sunday that two Chinese vessels entered what Japan considers its territorial waters near disputed islands in the East China Sea.It marked the 21st time this year that Chinese boats have entered Japanese waters and...

Sailing-America's Cup holders capsize in practice -report

Americas Cup holders Team New Zealand have flipped their first generation AC75 foiling monohull while training in heavy conditions, domestic media said. Saturdays incident was the second time the team have flipped Te Aihe, as their yacht is...

'SVAMITVA' scheme shows rural India has taken huge leap towards self-reliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas SVAMITVA scheme shows that rural India has taken a huge leap towards self-reliance as nobody could eye the prope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020