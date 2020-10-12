MP girl escapes captor, walks for days to reach Hathras

Left Menu
A 17-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh escaped from the alleged captivity of a man, who was taking her to Delhi on the pretext of imparting sewing and embroidery training, and walked for days to reach here before she could get help from police.

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:30 IST
A 17-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh escaped from the alleged captivity of a man, who was taking her to Delhi on the pretext of imparting sewing and embroidery training, and walked for days to reach here before she could get help from police. Hailing from Donger in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, the girl set out with a group of 11 others for Delhi about a week ago with the man. She left with her parent's permission, police said on Monday.

She claimed that on their way, all the girls were kept in a rented room near a bus stand. She grew suspicious of the man's motives and somehow managed to escape, they said. The girl reached Hathras on Saturday after walking for two-three days. She was found sitting at a bus stand and brought her to the city Kotwali police station, the police said.

The teenager said she did not remember the name of the place where she was kept with the other girls, they added. The girl's statement has been recorded by the city circle officer and her family has been informed, Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

Further action in the matter will be take after an inquiry, he said..

