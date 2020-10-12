Left Menu
English pubs can open in highest COVID areas if they serve meals, says government

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:59 IST
Pubs and bars can only remain open in the highest coronavirus alert areas of England if they operate as if they were a restaurant and serve substantial meals, the government said on Monday.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a new three-tier system, the government said of those areas in the "very high" alert level: "Pubs and bars must close, and can only remain open where they operate as if they were a restaurant - which means serving substantial meals, like a main lunchtime or evening meal. They may only serve alcohol as part of such a meal."

