Left Menu
Development News Edition

As wind drops and stubble smoulders, smog returns to Indian capital

PM2.5, particles that are less than 2.5 microns in diameter, can be carried deep into the lungs, causing deadly diseases, including cancer and cardiac problems. "The AQI is likely to be in the very poor to a poor category for the next two days," SAFAR said, as the burning of crop waste, which accounts for about a quarter of air pollution in winter months, picked up.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:03 IST
As wind drops and stubble smoulders, smog returns to Indian capital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Air quality in India's capital, New Delhi, deteriorated sharply on Tuesday as wind died down just as the burning of crop waste in fields sent smoke billowing across the north of the country.

A smoggy haze settled over the city, reducing visibility significantly, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) rose past 300 on a scale of 500, indicating "very poor" conditions that pose a risk of respiratory problems, according to the federal pollution control board's guidance. "Wind speed was supposed to pick up due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, but that did not happen," SAFAR, India's main environment monitoring agency, said in its daily bulletin.

Lower wind speeds let deadly pollutants like PM2.5 particles hang in the air. PM2.5, particles that are less than 2.5 microns in diameter, can be carried deep into the lungs, causing deadly diseases, including cancer and cardiac problems.

"The AQI is likely to be in the very poor to a poor category for the next two days," SAFAR said, as the burning of crop waste, which accounts for about a quarter of air pollution in winter months, picked up. Every winter, a thick blanket of smog settles over northern India as a combination of factors such as the burning of stubble in fields, industrial emissions and vehicle exhaust brings a spike in pollution.

Since Oct. 1, Delhi's average AQI was more than 36% higher than the figures for the same period a year ago, according to data compiled by Reuters. Up until September, New Delhi and its satellite cities, which last year accounted for half of the dozen most-polluted cities worldwide, had enjoyed respite due to a strict lockdown to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Ritu Phogat to face Combodia's Pov on Oct 30 in Singapore

Indian wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Ritu Phogat 52.2kg will take on Cambodias Nou Srey Pov in ONE INSIDE THE MATRIX which will feature four world title bouts and a total of six exciting world-class match-ups later this month. ONE Championshi...

Method of allocation of seats in courses not meeting 5% quota for disabled: JNU concedes in HC

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Tuesday conceded before the Delhi High Court that its method of allocation of seats for disabled did not achieve the mandate of five per cent reservation provided under the law. The varsitys counsel ag...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES New COVID-19 cases drop to below 60k, caseload rises to 71,75,880 New Delhi The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily across the country dropped below 60,000, eve...

BJP workers hold puja as part of stir for reopening temples

BJP workers led by party MLA Atul Save performed puja and sang devotional songs outside a temple in Maharashtras Aurangabad city on Tuesday over their demand for reopening places of worship in the state. While the state government has relax...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020