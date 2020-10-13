Left Menu
Development News Edition

Customs destroys heroin worth Rs 250 crore seized in 2010

Heroin worth Rs 250 crore, seized in 2010, was destroyed by the customs preventive department here on Tuesday, according to an official statement. The drug was seized from the possession of an Afghan resident, it said. A high-level drug disposal committee of the customs preventive commissionerate (Delhi zone) has carried out destruction of 51.865 kg of heroin on October 13 by way of incineration at a centralised bio-medical waste disposal facility, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:18 IST
Customs destroys heroin worth Rs 250 crore seized in 2010

Heroin worth Rs 250 crore, seized in 2010, was destroyed by the customs preventive department here on Tuesday, according to an official statement. The drug was seized from the possession of an Afghan resident, it said.

A high-level drug disposal committee of the customs preventive commissionerate (Delhi zone) has carried out destruction of 51.865 kg of heroin on October 13 by way of incineration at a centralised bio-medical waste disposal facility, the statement said. The current market value of the destroyed heroin in the international market is approximately Rs 250 crore, it said.

"Acting on a specific information, a seizure of 51.865 kg of heroin was effected on November 16, 2010 from the possession of a resident of Afghanistan,” the statement said. The process of destruction was conducted in an environment friendly manner and as per existing environmental norms, it added.

Principal Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) Gurdeep Singh and other customs officials were present during the destruction process, an official said..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Tsunoda the real deal for F1, says F2 boss Carlin

Formula Two team boss Trevor Carlin reckons Mick Schumacher is a shoe-in to race in Formula One with Alfa Romeo next season, and deservedly so, but Yuki Tsunoda is quicker.Carlin, who has teams in various junior series as well as U.S. IndyC...

New Education Policy will prepare youth for future challenges: Nishank

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said Tuesday that the New Education Policy enables the intellectual development of the youth to deal with the challenges of a fast-changing world. The government has made a great effort to bring s...

Security forces recover cache of arms in J-K's Kupwara

Security forces have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said on Tuesday. The search operation by a joint team of security forces was launched in gene...

Belfast hospitals cancel elective surgeries as COVID-19 rages - source

All elective surgeries have been cancelled across Belfast this week due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, a source familiar with the plans said on Tuesday as the devolved government debated whether to impose new restrictions.The Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020