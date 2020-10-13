Left Menu
Development News Edition

ASK PIA invests Rs 125 cr in Gulshan Homz's project in Noida

Earlier investment was of Rs 135 crore in Gulshan Homz's residential project in Noida in July 2019." Both projects are in line with ASK PIA's strategy of providing funds to projects to facilitate project execution and completion, a statement said. The mixed-use project comprising of retail, commercial and a multiplex is about 4,00,000 sq ft.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:39 IST
ASK PIA invests Rs 125 cr in Gulshan Homz's project in Noida

ASK Property Investment Advisors (ASK PIA), the real estate private equity arm of ASK Group, has invested Rs 125 crore in Gulshan Homz's mixed-use project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. ASK PIA CEO and MD Amit Bhagat said, "This is ASK PIA's second investment with Gulshan Homz. Earlier investment was of Rs 135 crore in Gulshan Homz's residential project in Noida in July 2019." Both projects are in line with ASK PIA's strategy of providing funds to projects to facilitate project execution and completion, a statement said.

The mixed-use project comprising of retail, commercial and a multiplex is about 4,00,000 sq ft. It is a fully-paid land with all approvals in place. The construction is currently at an advanced stage with completion expected in 2021. With ASK's investment, the project will achieve its financial closure, the statement said.

Gulshan Homz Director Deepak Kapoor said, "Our upcoming project promises to be a hub for the entire family as it provides for office, shopping, dining, and entertainment options." PTI MJH RVK.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Rafa's Roland Garros record the best in sport; Padres of Pham recovering after being stabbed and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Rafas Roland Garros record the best in sport MurrayRafa Nadals record of 13 French Open singles titles is one of sports all-time greatest achievements and one that is unlikely to ever be ...

FROM THE FIELD: Cultivating a response to disasters in Malawi

Farmers in Malawi are getting more information about localized climate patterns and are now able to better prepare for extreme weather., by UNDPIn recent years, East and Southern Africa have experienced an increase in floods, droughts and o...

Barrett cites 'Ginsburg rule' that Ginsburg didn't follow

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett invoked Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at her Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday in refusing to discuss her view of gay rights and the Constitution. Justice Ginsburg with her characteristic pithiness us...

Nigeria's police to stop using force against protesters - presidency

Nigerias police have agreed to stop using force against protesters, the presidency said on Tuesday, a day after law enforcement agents shot live fire at demonstrators in Lagos where an official said two people were killed. Demonstrators hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020