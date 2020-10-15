Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 4 swept away in flooded stream after heavy rain in Pune

"Several societies in low-lying areas experienced water-logging," he said. In Solapur, a team of the NDRF has been sent to evacuate people stranded in a village in Mohol tehsil where flood-like situation arose, an official from the disaster response force said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-10-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 11:52 IST
Maha: 4 swept away in flooded stream after heavy rain in Pune
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four people have been swept away by a swollen stream at Pune in Maharashtra following heavy rain in the district, police said on Thursday. Besides, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been rushed to a village in Mohol tehsil of neighboring Solapur district where a flood-like situation arose, an official said.

Pune and its neighboring Solapur and Kolhapur districts experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, causing inundation in some low-lying areas. In Pune's Khanota village, four people traveling on two motorcycles tried to cross a swollen stream on Wednesday evening, but got swept away by the water, an official from Daund police station said.

"We recovered three bodies on Thursday morning and search is one for the fourth person," he said. Several low-lying areas in Pune experienced waterlogging on Wednesday night after heavy showers.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 96 mm rainfall on Wednesday. The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers coupled with thunderstorms in Pune and neighboring areas in the next couple of days.

A fire brigade official said they received 35 to 40 calls of water-logging and tree fall from different parts of Pune city. "Several societies in low-lying areas experienced water-logging," he said.

In Solapur, a team of the NDRF has been sent to evacuate people stranded in a village in Mohol tehsil where a flood-like situation arose, an official from the disaster response force said. Traffic on the Pune-Solapur Highway was disrupted for more than an hour on Wednesday evening after parts of the road were flooded due to incessant rains. The vehicular movement later resumed after the water receded.

An official from neighboring Solapur said the district received 79 mm rainfall on Wednesday. Six people were killed after a wall on the banks of the Chandrabhaga river in Pandharpur town of Solapur collapsed on Wednesday.

Besides, Kolhapur received 56 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, an official from the district disaster cell said. "Though there has been heavy rain in the last 24 hours, there is no need to panic as the level of the Panchganga River in Kolhapur is at 17.9 feet, which is way below the warning level," he said.

The official said some small streams and rivulets were swollen due to the heavy showers, but no road was closed for vehicular movement.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • mm

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Shares in K-pop group BTS' management label Big Hit drop after debut

Shares in Big Hit Entertainment defied the pre-listing hype to dip on their first day of trade on Thursday, giving the management label of South Korean superstar K-pop group BTS a market valuation of 8.7 trillion won 7.61 billion. Big Hit, ...

U.N. rights official urges easing of N.Korea sanctions over coronavirus strain

A U.N. human rights official has called on the international community to urgently consider lifting sanctions on North Korea that may be worsening problems from its coronavirus lockdown, according to a draft report released on Thursday.Nort...

FACTBOX-Africa's longest-ruling leaders

Guineans head to the polls on Sunday in a tense election in which octogenarian President Alpha Conde is seeking to extend his rule into a third term. If he stays on another six years, his term would still pale in comparison with those of so...

Tracing Tushar Deshpande's journey from Parsee Gymkhana to IPL via Shivaji Park

From standing in a long selection queue for aspiring batsmen at the iconic Shivaji Park Gymkhana to shining on his IPL debut as a pacer, Mumbai rookie Tushar Deshpande has come a long way. The 25-year-old bowler held his nerve to help fashi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020