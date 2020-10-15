Left Menu
Development News Edition

Floods: 50 people evacuated in Solapur, 4 swept away in Pune

In the last couple of days, heavy rains lashed severak parts of the state, including Pune, Solapur and Kolhapur. A few villages in Solapur's Mohol tehsil have been flooded and teams the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district disaster management cell have been deployed to evacuate stranded people, an official from the district administration said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-10-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:48 IST
Floods: 50 people evacuated in Solapur, 4 swept away in Pune

(Eds: Updates with latest info) Pune, Oct 15 (PTI)Nearly 50 people were evacuated from two flood-hit villages in Solapur, while four persons were swept away by a swollen stream in Pune after heavy rains in the two Maharashtra districts, officials said on Thursday. In the last couple of days, heavy rains lashed severak parts of the state, including Pune, Solapur and Kolhapur.

A few villages in Solapur's Mohol tehsil have been flooded and teams the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district disaster management cell have been deployed to evacuate stranded people, an official from the district administration said. The NDRF also said it has deployed one team to evacuate people stranded in some remote areas of Mohol tehsil.

"Around 50 people who were stranded in remote areas of Ghatni and Kharkhatne villages in the tehsil have so far been evacuated with the help of the NDRF team," the district administration official said. He said the NDRF, teams of the district disaster management cell and local administration are also moving to other flood-affected villages to shift the people stuck there to safer places.

The district received 79 mm rainfall on Wednesday, the official added. The evacuation work is going on in several parts of the district since Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police Tejasvi Satpute said.

On Wednesday, six people were killed when a wall on the banks of the Chandrabhaga river in the Pandharpur temple town of Solapur collapsed due to heavy rains. State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday ordered a probe into it and instructed that an offence of culplable homicide be filed against those responsible for it.

In Pune, four people were swept away by a swollen stream in Khanota village on Wednesday while they were trying to cross the water body on two motorcycles, an official from Daund police station said. "We recovered three bodies on Thursday morning and search is one for the fourth person," he said.

Several low-lying areas in Pune experienced water- logging on Wednesday night after heavy showers. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune city received 96 mm rainfall on Wednesday.

The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers coupled with thunderstorm in Pune and neighbouring areas in the next couple of days. A fire brigade official said they received 35 to 40 calls of water-logging and tree fall from different parts of Pune city.

"Several societies in low-lying areas experienced water-logging," he said. Traffic on the Pune-Solapur Highway was disrupted for more than an hour on Wednesday evening after parts of the road were flooded due to incessant rains. The vehicular movement later resumed after the water receded.

Besides, Kolhapur received 56 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, an official from the district disaster cell said. "Though there has been heavy rain in the last 24 hours, there is no need to panic as the level of the Panchganga river in Kolhapur is at 17.9 feet, which is way below the warning level," he said.

The official said some small streams and rivulets were swollen due to the heavy showers, but no road was closed for vehicular movement..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

91 million urban Indians lack basic handwashing facilities at home: UNICEF

Around 91 million urban Indians lack basic handwashing facilities at home, UNICEF has said while noting that washing of hands with soap is critical in the fight against infectious diseases like COVID-19. In a statement released on the occas...

FEATURE-Next pandemic? Amazon deforestation may spark new diseases

By Fabio Zuker SAO PAULO, Oct 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As farms expand into the Amazon rainforest, felled trees and expanding pastures may open the way for new Brazilian exports beyond beef and soybeans, researchers say pandemic dise...

Election 2020 Today: Town hall duel; mail changes reversed

Heres whats happening Thursday in Election 2020, 19 days until Election Day HOW TO VOTE APs state-by-state interactive has details on how to vote in this election. ON THE TRAIL President Donald Trump will be in North Carolina and Florida De...

Discussions are going on; it is work in progress: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on talks with China to resolve border standoff.

Discussions are going on it is work in progress External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on talks with China to resolve border standoff....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020