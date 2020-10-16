Left Menu
Prohibitory order in Mizoram villages over temple construction attempt by Tripura outfit

The organisation called 'Songrongma' was "intending" to construct a Shiva temple at Thaidawn tlang, located in the Mamit district, on October 19 and 20, according to the prohibitory order issued by Mamit district deputy commissioner Lalrozama. The proposed construction has been planned without the permission of the Mizoram government and is against the interest of the local community, which could harm the peace and tranquility in the region, the order said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:41 IST
Prohibitory order under CrPC section 144 was clamped in Phuldungsei Zampui and Zomuantlang villages in Mizoram's Mamit district in view of the proposed construction of a temple in the area by an indigenous organisation of Tripura, officials said on Friday. The organisation called 'Songrongma' was "intending" to construct a Shiva temple at Thaidawn tlang, located in the Mamit district, on October 19 and 20, according to the prohibitory order issued by Mamit district deputy commissioner Lalrozama.

The proposed construction has been planned without the permission of the Mizoram government and is against the interest of the local community, which could harm the peace and tranquility in the region, the order said. "Assembly of five or more people is prohibited under section 144 of CrPC in the village and surrounding areas of Phuldungsei Zampui and Zomuantlang in Mamit district to prevent any untoward incident, which is likely to disrupt or adversely affect peace and tranquility prevailing in the region," the order said.

Any violation of the order will be dealt with strictly, officials said. Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi had written to his Tripura counterpart Barun Kumar Sahu on October 8, asking him to intervene for the stoppage of the proposed construction since any activities at the disputed inter-state border can result in law and order problems.

An indigenous organisation is attempting to construct a temple at Thaidawn tlang near Phuldungsei in Mamit district and community work has been called on 19 and 20 for the purpose, the letter said. The Survey of India has been urged to facilitate a joint spot verification involving both the Mizoram and Tripura governments to resolve the inter-state boundary issue at the earliest, it added.

Mizoram shares a 66 km border with Tripura. Phuldungsei, a village with a population of over 600 people, is located in Kanchanpur sub-division of Tripura, about 212 km from state capital Agartala and 104 km from west Mizoram's Mamit town.

However, the eastern side of the village is in Mizoram, according to the Mamit district administration. Tripura officials refused to comment on the matter.

