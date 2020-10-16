Maha: Sindhudurg wettest district in Konkan division on Friday

Konkan division of Maharashtra, comprising Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurgdistricts, has received average rainfall of 12.60 millimeters still Friday evening.

An official said Sindhudurg was the wettest in the region with 30.20 mm rainfall during this period.

Since June this year, Thane district has received2512.50 mm rainfall, Palghar 2492.70 mm, Raigad 2709.00 mm, Ratnagiri 3654.70 mm, and Sindhudurg 4328.90 mm, he added.