MP: Bodies of 4 men swept away in Narmada river found

The bodies of four people who went missing during a swim in Narmada river in Lachora in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district were fished out on Saturday by a rescue team comprising State Disaster Response Force personnel, an official said.

PTI | Harda | Updated: 17-10-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 17:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The bodies of four people who went missing during a swim in Narmada river in Lachora in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district were fished out on Saturday by a rescue team comprising State Disaster Response Force personnel, an official said. The men, in the 22-30 age group, were residents of Babadia village in Sirali tehsil and were bathing when they got swept away on Friday afternoon, said Home Guard Commandant Bhupendra Thakur.

An SDRF team, which included divers as well as personnel on motorboats, retrieved the bodies from different parts of the river, Thakur said. The bodies of Rohit Singh (30), Rahul Singh (30), Surendra Singh (22) and Mahendra Singh (22) were handed over to their families post legal formalities, said Timarni Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mahendra Bamnaha.

