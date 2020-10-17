Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial; women take virus more seriously than men

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 18:26 IST
Science News Roundup: Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial; women take virus more seriously than men
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial; women take virus more seriously than men

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Large WHO trial casts doubt on remdesivir and other drugs

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Quartararo storms to Aragon GP pole after practice crash

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha shrugged off a crash in practice on Saturday to clinch pole position at the Aragon Grand Prix.The Frenchman lost control of his bike at turn 14 in Free Practice 3 FP3 and was thrown of...

Republican Senator Perdue appears to mock Kamala Harris’ name at Trump rally

Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue appeared to mock Kamala Harris at a rally for President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia on Friday, repeatedly mispronouncing the vice presidential nominees name.Harris, a U.S. senator f...

Merkel urges Germans to reduce contacts and travel as infections rise

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans to curb social contacts and keep travel to a minimum on Saturday after federal and state governments struggled to agree on how to contain a second wave of coronavirus infections.We have to do everythin...

Tens of thousands protest across Thailand in defiance of ban

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in a wave of protests across Bangkok and other Thai cities on Saturday in defiance of a government crackdown following three months of demonstrations aimed at the prime minister and monarchy. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020