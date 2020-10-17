Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh spell of heavy rain in parts of Hyderabad

Close on the heels of a downpour that devastated parts of the city earlier this week, several areas in the metropolis received heavy showers on Saturday evening, triggering traffic snarls and water-logging.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-10-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 22:57 IST
Fresh spell of heavy rain in parts of Hyderabad

Close on the heels of a downpour that devastated parts of the city earlier this week, several areas in the metropolis received heavy showers on Saturday evening, triggering traffic snarls and water-logging. According to official data (from 8.30 AM to 10 pm on Saturday), Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 157.3 mm of rainfall, followed by 153 mm of rain at Bandlaguda near Uppal in the city.

Several other areas in the city also witnessed heavy rain. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were continuously working on the field clearing water stagnations and inundations and all possible measures were being initiated in view of the rainfall, Vishwajit Kampati, Director, Vigilance and Disaster Management of GHMC, said in a tweet.

The state government said on October 15 that 50 people had lost their lives due to heavy rains and flash floods and the state government had put the losses, as per preliminary estimates, at over Rs 5,000 crore. The state government has been carrying out relief measures in the rain-affected areas, even as some localities, close to water bodies, remained in water.

The Met office in its forecast for Sunday said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in some parts of the city, at times intense spells at one or two places in the city..

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-lockdowners protest as London COVID alert level is raised

Anti-lockdown demonstrators gathered in central London on Saturday, hours after the British capital moved to the second highest COVID-19 alert level.As a second wave of infections gathers pace, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government has s...

Amit Shah asserts: Nitish to be next CM of Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of Bihar after the coming assembly elections in the state. Shah also said that the NDA will get a two-third majority in the polls.There is ...

Cycling-Ganna takes third stage win as Almeida extends Giro lead

Italian Filippo Ganna claimed his third victory in this years Giro dItalia when he won the 14th stage on Saturday, a 34.1km individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, as Joao Almeida extended his overall lead.The time trial wor...

Odisha reports 2,196 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities

Odishas COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,66,345 on Saturday as 2,196 more people, including a ruling BJD MP, tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Seventeen more patients, including a policeman in Bhubaneswar, succumbed to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020