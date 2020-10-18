Lion dies in Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur

A lion died due to health complications in Nahargarh Biological Park here on Sunday, an official said. The four-year-old Kailash developed health issues after having food on Saturday evening, following which he was given treatment, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Upkar Borana said. He said the post-mortem was conducted by a medical board comprising three veterinarians and the samples have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly. Borana said the medical board's preliminary report has suggested that the lion died due to a heart attack. PTI AG DPB