Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lion dies in Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur

A lion died due to health complications in Nahargarh Biological Park here on Sunday, an official said. He said the post-mortem was conducted by a medical board comprising three veterinarians and the samples have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly. Borana said the medical board's preliminary report has suggested that the lion died due to a heart attack.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 17:37 IST
Lion dies in Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur

A lion died due to health complications in Nahargarh Biological Park here on Sunday, an official said.  The four-year-old Kailash developed health issues after having food on Saturday evening, following which he was given treatment, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Upkar Borana said. He said the post-mortem was conducted by a medical board comprising three veterinarians and the samples have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly.  Borana said the medical board's preliminary report has suggested that the lion died due to a heart attack. PTI AG DPB

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Sellers from tier II towns and beyond see jump in orders in Flipkart, Amazon festive sale

Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon India on Sunday said lakhs of sellers, including a significant chunk from tier II cities and beyond, have received orders during the initial days of festive sale on their platforms. The festive season sees ...

Health News Roundup: Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs; Russia reports 15,099 new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.China passes biosecurity law to prevent infectious diseasesChinas top legislative body passed a new biosecurity law aimed at preventing and managing infectious diseases, state news agency...

TIMELINE-Thai protests grow in defiance of ban

Anti-government protesters in Thailand defied a ban on demonstrations for a fourth day on Sunday as they stepped up demands for the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and reform of the monarchy. Below is a timeline of events since ...

Nitish,Sushil Modi launch joint poll campaign; hit out at Lalu

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi held joint election campaign on Sunday and launched a blistering attack on rival Lalu Prasad highlighting the crime situation and lack of development during his RJD rule in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020