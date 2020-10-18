Left Menu
Flood situation grim in parts of Telangana, Karnataka

The flood situation in Karnataka was equally a matter of concern in four districts with Krishna and Bhima rivers in spate as the Army, the national and state disaster response forces undertook rescue work, evacuating hundreds of marooned people, officials said.

PTI | Hyderabadkalaburag | Updated: 18-10-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 22:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The flood situation in parts of Telangana and Karanataka remained grim on Sunday as overnight spell of rains in Hyderabad battered the city yet again while the Army was pressed into service in four affected districts in Karnataka. Incessant downpour since Saturday caused flooding in parts of Hyderabad, leaving three people dead in separate rain-related incidents.

The Telangana capital had witnessed one of the worst deluges in recent times following unprecedented downpour in over a century early this week, with about 20 cm of rains being recorded in the city and its surrounding areas. The flood situation in Karnataka was equally a matter of concern in four districts with Krishna and Bhima rivers in spate as the Army, the national and state disaster response forces undertook rescue work, evacuating hundreds of marooned people, officials said.

In Hyderabad, rains since Saturday evening led to lakes and other water bodies overflowing with the water inundating several low-lying areas, including parts of the city affected last week, here and the outskirts, police and civic officials said. A total of 37,409 families were affected in various localities that were inundated in the city due to the recent floods and ration kits and blankets were being distributed among them, a release from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said.

Disaster Response Force personnel, GHMC staff and police swung into action since Saturday night itself, evacuating those stranded. At least three people, including two children died in rain-related incidents reported from different parts of the city over the past 24 hours here, police and civic officials said.

The state capital bore the brunt as a depression dumped the heaviest rains (nearly 20 cm) since 1916 for October on Tuesday and triggered flash floods. The rains abated since Wednesday with the flood water receding in most parts while the government in a preliminary estimate had pegged the losses at over Rs 5,000 crore.

However, since Saturday night several parts of the city and neighbouring districts again were battered by torrential rains with Saroornagar in adjoining Rangareddy district recording the maximum of 16.9 cm while Hyderabad Airport registered 7.2 cm. On Sunday, GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar said the civic body has launched steps to restore normalcy in areas affected by the latest spell and intensified relief works.

In view of forecast of heavy rains, as a precautionary measure citizens staying in low lying areas were being evacuated, GHMC officials said. Special drive on demolition of dilapidated structures continued by GHMC officials and citizens living in such structures were requested to vacate the buildings voluntarily to protect their lives from danger of collapse and cooperate with it in taking further action.

The India Meteorological Department has warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana and heavy rain is very likely at isolated places from Sunday till October 21. In Karnataka, which has been witnessing the monsoon fury for the past few days, many villages in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura and Raichur districts were either completely or partially submerged due to floods caused by heavy rains last week, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.

He would undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas on October 21. According to the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority (KDMA), a total of 20,269 people, including 15,078 in badly-hit Kalaburgi, have been evacuated so far by the personnel of the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) besides local police and district authorities.

There was no loss to human lives anywhere in the flood- hit areas whereas two cattle died in Vijayapura, KDMA Commissioner Manoj Rajan said. "Two NDRF, one SDRF and one Army column have been deployed in Kalaburagi while two Indian Air Force helicopters are on standby. Similarly, the NDRF and the Army personnel are deployed in other three districts. Situation is under control," Rajan told PTI.

Yediyurappa said the floods have also resulted in damage to the crops. Officials said river Bhima continued to remain in spate in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts while the surging Krishna river affected villages in Raichur.

Bhima, the major tributary of Krishna, has been in spate for the past one week due to heavy rains in neighbouring Maharashtra and in parts of Karnataka. The river was flowing 4.45 metres above the danger level and 1.61 metres above its previous Highest Flood Level, the Central Water Commission in an update said.

Expressing solidarity with the flood-hit people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the state of cooperation from the Centre. This is the third time Karnataka has been hit by floods in the past three months following heavy monsoon rains.

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

