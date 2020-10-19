Left Menu
Chhattisgarh: Elephant calf killed by tiger in Gariaband

An elephant calf was killed in a tiger attack in Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh, forest officials said on Monday. The carcass of the elephant, aged around 4-6 months, was spotted on October 17 by a patrolling team on the outskirts of Kukrar village, some 200 kilometres from here, they said.

Chhattisgarh: Elephant calf killed by tiger in Gariaband
An elephant calf was killed in a tiger attack in Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh, forest officials said on Monday. The carcass of the elephant, aged around 4-6 months, was spotted on October 17 by a patrolling team on the outskirts of Kukrar village, some 200 kilometres from here, they said.

"Both hind limbs of the calf had multiple bite marks. Tiger pug marks and scat were found in the vicinity suggesting the baby jumbo was killed by a tiger. Signs of a fight between the two animals are also visible," Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Arun Kumar Pandey told PTI.

The movement of a tiger in the area has been reported of late, he added. The carcass was buried as per norms after post mortem, he said.

With this incident, 14 elephants have so far died in separate districts of the state since June. On October 17, a one-month-old elephant calf had drowned in a pond in Korba.

Most of the deaths have taken place in northern Chhattisgarh, consisting of Surguja, Korba, Balrampur, Surajpur, Raigarh, Jashpur and Koriya districts.

