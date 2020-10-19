Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K: 'My town my pride' campaign will lead to better understanding of urban issues, says senior official

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday launched the 'my town, my pride' campaign to provide governance at the doorstep of the people living in urban areas of the union territory The two-day programme was launched by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo who said that it would lead to better understanding of urban issues resulting in better planning and infrastructure development.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-10-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:30 IST
J&K: 'My town my pride' campaign will lead to better understanding of urban issues, says senior official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday launched the 'my town, my pride' campaign to provide governance at the doorstep of the people living in urban areas of the union territory.

The two-day programme was launched by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo who said that it would lead to better understanding of urban issues resulting in better planning and infrastructure development. Dulloo visited the Jammu district and interacted with the locals of Gandhinagar falling in Zone-3 of Jammu Municipal corporation (JMC). He kicked off the programme by holding an interaction with JMC mayor Chander Mohan, deputy mayor Purnima Sharma and other corporators to get first hand knowledge of the issues being faced by the urban populace.

"The 'my town my pride' programme would lead to better understanding of urban issues leading to better planning and infrastructure development in entire J&K," Dulloo said. The programme will let officers get real time information about the problems faced by people in urban areas and come out with solutions for upgradation of urban infrastructure and amenities, he said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

All-female scientific coalition calls for protection of Antarctic Peninsula

Climate change and human activity are harming Antarctica and threatening wildlife from humpback whales to microscopic algae, more than 280 scientists and conservation experts say in urging protections for the icy region.The coalition - all ...

CAA to be implemented soon, TMC believes in divide and rule politics: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said the execution of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and asserted that the law would be implemented soon. Nadda, who was speaking at a meeting of ...

Somalia prime minister retains finance, foreign ministers in new cabinet

Somalias Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble retained finance minister Abdirahman Duale Bayle in a reshuffled cabinet of 27 announced on Monday.Bayle, who has held the position since 2017, has been instrumental in steering the Horn of Afri...

Man serving 660-year sentence denied compassionate release

A Rhode Island man serving a 660-year prison sentence for laundering millions of dollars for a Colombian drug cartel was denied compassionate release on Monday by a federal judge who said he had failed to show he was at an increased risk of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020