Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 U.S. states urge EPA to toughen planned airplane emissions rules

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 02:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 01:35 IST
11 U.S. states urge EPA to toughen planned airplane emissions rules
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A group of 11 states and the District of Columbia urged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to strengthen the first-ever proposed standards regulating greenhouse gas emissions from airplanes and other aircraft. The state attorneys general led by California said the EPA emissions rules proposed in July were "entirely insufficient."

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the "sham proposal to regulate it is the equivalent of doing nothing." The EPA said in July the proposed requirements would apply to new-type designs as of January 2020 and to in-production airplanes or those with amended type certificates starting in 2028.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell cannot keep deposition details secret, U.S. appeals court rules

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ghislaine Maxwell cannot keep deposition details secret, U.S. appeals court rulesA U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposi...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Wisconsin battled one of the worst coronavirus surges in the United States, while Argentina and Spain were set to cross one million infections and Ireland announced some of Europes toughest COVID-19 constraints.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an...

Pentagon estimates cost of new nuclear missiles at $95.8B

The Pentagon has raised to 95.8 billion the estimated cost of fielding a new fleet of land-based nuclear missiles to replace the Minuteman 3 arsenal that has operated continuously for 50 years, officials said Monday. The estimate is up abou...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Got any signal up here Nokia to build mobile network on the moonStruggling to get a phone signal at home on planet Earth Perhaps youll have better luck on the moon. Nokia has been selec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020