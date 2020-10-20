11 U.S. states urge EPA to toughen planned airplane emissions rules

A group of 11 states and the District of Columbia urged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to strengthen the first-ever proposed standards regulating greenhouse gas emissions from airplanes and other aircraft. The state attorneys general led by California said the EPA emissions rules proposed in July were "entirely insufficient."

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the "sham proposal to regulate it is the equivalent of doing nothing." The EPA said in July the proposed requirements would apply to new-type designs as of January 2020 and to in-production airplanes or those with amended type certificates starting in 2028.