1 killed in building collapse in Kolkata

One person was killed after an old building collapsed in Entally area of Kolkata on Tuesday, police said. The person was trapped under the debris of the two- storey dilapidated structure on Convent Road, a police officer said. The building came crashing down in the morning hours, he said. The rubble is being cleared and disaster management personnel along with the police are at the spot.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:20 IST
One person was killed after an old building collapsed in Entally area of Kolkata on Tuesday, police said. The person was trapped under the debris of the two- storey dilapidated structure on Convent Road, a police officer said.

The building came crashing down in the morning hours, he said. The person was declared dead by a doctor after being dug out from beneath the debris, the officer said.

The identity of the person is yet to be known, he said, adding there are no reports of more people being trapped under the debris. The rubble is being cleared and disaster management personnel along with the police are at the spot.

