Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police-ULFA (I) encounter in South Garo Hills

An encounter took place between police and ULFA (I) militants in South Garo Hills district on Tuesday, an officer said. The militants fled from the spot and escaped through a ravine, the officer said. "There were no injuries to policemen or civilians during the encounter. A search operation is currently on," said superintendent of police, South Garo Hills, Priyangshu Pandey.

PTI | Tura | Updated: 20-10-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 22:06 IST
Police-ULFA (I) encounter in South Garo Hills

An encounter took place between police and ULFA (I) militants in South Garo Hills district on Tuesday, an officer said. The encounter took place at Bolchugre village under Rongara police station at around 9.30 am, the officer said, adding that no police personnel was injured in the encounter.

On receiving information about the presence of militants in the village, a police team went to the area. The militants opened fire at police team them which returned the fire, the officer said. The militants fled from the spot and escaped through a ravine, the officer said.

"There were no injuries to policemen or civilians during the encounter. We believe quite a few of the militants sustained injuries due to the way they escaped. A search operation is currently on," said superintendent of police, South Garo Hills, Priyangshu Pandey. The SP said at least 5 militants including elusive Drishti Rajkhowa were present in the village and they escaped after the encounter.

"... a search is currently on for them," said the SP. PTI COR JOP RG RG

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC prosecutor says Bashir and other suspects must face justice over Darfur

Ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and other suspects wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and genocide in Darfur must face justice without further delay, the courts chief prosecutor said on Tuesday.Option...

BJP leaders, Union ministers urge people to follow PM Modi's advice on COVID-19

Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to the people against getting complacent in the fight against COVID-19 should be followed in letter and spirit as it for the welfare of everyone. Pr...

Italy's regions impose patchwork restrictions to tame COVID surge

Italys southern Campania region said on Tuesday it planned to introduce a nighttime curfew from the weekend, while other areas started drawing up their own restrictions to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Italian government imposed a n...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Japan will take steps to guard against Olympics cyberattacksJapan said on Tuesday it would take countermeasures to ensure next years Tokyo Olympics are not derailed by cyberattacks after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020