Left Menu
Development News Edition

5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Iceland, no injuries reported

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit southwest Iceland on Tuesday, shaking buildings in the capital, Reykjavik. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the quake struck at 1:43 p.m. “Oh my god, there is an earthquake,” she said.

PTI | Reyhanli | Updated: 20-10-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 22:13 IST
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Iceland, no injuries reported
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit southwest Iceland on Tuesday, shaking buildings in the capital, Reykjavik. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the quake struck at 1:43 p.m. (1343GMT) and was centered near Krysuvik, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Reykjavik.

Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir was speaking at a live Zoom event hosted by the Washington Post when she paused mid-sentence at the time the quake struck. "Oh my god, there is an earthquake," she said. She added: "Well, this is Iceland." The Icelandic Met Office has warned residents in western Iceland more quakes could follow. Scientists have not noted increased volcanic activity in the region, as is often the case with seismic activity in Iceland.

Volcanic Iceland is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, though most quakes are small and do little damage.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: This loss won't put us down, says Shikhar Dhawan

After stumbling to a five-wicket loss against Kings XI Punjab KXIP, Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that the defeat wont put the Shreyas Iyer-led side down and they will all come back stronger. Nicholas Pooran and Glenn M...

UP planning to enlarge ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to enlarge the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme to include the beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act too in the state. With the inclusion of the NFSA beneficiaries in the Ayushman Bharat Yoj...

Case against MP minister who called Cong candidate's wife `mistress'

A case was registered against Madhya Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bisahulal Singh on Tuesday for allegedly making a derogatory statement about Congress leader Vishwanath Singh Kunjams wife. The controversy involving the BJP mini...

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed its review of a serious illness, four sources told Reuters. AstraZenecas large, l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020