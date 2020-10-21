Left Menu
New integrated terminal building at Pune airport to be ready by March 2022: AAI

More than 40 per cent of the work is completed and the new building, which is spread in over 5 lakh sq ft area, is likely to be completed by March,2022, AAI said. The swanky new terminal building will be able to process 2,300 passengers (1,700 domestic and 600 international) during peak hours, it said, adding that it will be equipped with five boarding bridges, 34 check-in counters and in-line baggage handling system, Besides, 32,000 sq ft space has been provisioned for food and beverages and retail outlets inside the airport, the release said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The new integrated terminal building being constructed at Pune airport with an investment of Rs 475 crore to handle 2,300 passengers during the peak hours is expected to be completed by March 2022, AAI said on Wednesday. A multi-level car park (ground plus three storeyed +2 basement floors) is also under construction at a cost of Rs 120 crore as part of the airport revamp plan, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a release.

AAI has undertaken the construction work for the new integrated terminal building at Pune Airport in order to cater to the continuous surge in passenger traffic and ease congestion at the airport. More than 40 per cent of the work is completed and the new building, which is spread in over 5 lakh sq ft area, is likely to be completed by March,2022, AAI said.

The swanky new terminal building will be able to process 2,300 passengers (1,700 domestic and 600 international) during peak hours, it said, adding that it will be equipped with five boarding bridges, 34 check-in counters and in-line baggage handling system, Besides, 32,000 sq ft space has been provisioned for food and beverages and retail outlets inside the airport, the release said. The project also includes construction of a service yard of 3,800 sq metre, a 10-lakh litre capacity underground tank, 1,130 kilo litres per day capacity sewage treatment plant, among others, it said.

With a parking capacity of 1,024 cars, the facility will be connected to the departure area of the existing building with a sky bridge with provision of escalators and an elevator at the building side for dropping/going up. The car park facility is likely to be completed by April 2022, AAI added.

