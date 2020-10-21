Maha: Two siblings drown in swimming accident in Latur

Two brothers, both hockey players, drowned in a lake at a village in Ahmedpur tehsil of Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Wednesday. Rohan Ram Wadmare (18) and his brother Rohit (16), hailing from Aurangabad, drowned when they went swimming in the lake at Takalgaon village on Monday, an official said.

Following a search operation, Rohan's body was retrieved hours after the incident, while Rohit was fished out from the lake the next day, the official said. The brothers were both hockey players and had taken part in state-level competitions, he added.