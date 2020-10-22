Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out in Mumbai mall; no casualty

He said the blaze erupted in the City Center Mall in Mumbai Central around 8.53 pm. "Eight fire engines are on the spot and an operation is on to douse the flames," he said, adding there was no report of injury to anyone so far.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:52 IST
Fire breaks out in Mumbai mall; no casualty

A fire broke out in a mall here on Thursday night, but no casualty was reported, according to a fire brigade official. He said the blaze erupted in the City Center Mall in Mumbai Central around 8.53 pm.

"Eight fire engines are on the spot and an operation is on to douse the flames," he said, adding there was no report of injury to anyone so far. According to fire brigade officials, the exact cause of the fire was not yet known.

According to locals, the mall mainly houses shops selling mobile phone accessories. This was the second fire in the city on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a fire had broken out in a garment factory at Kurla West. It was doused after more than two hours..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guterres reiterates call on UN Day for global ceasefire to fight COVID-19 together

New York US, October 22 ANISputnik UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated in a speech on the United Nations Day on Thursday that all hostilities worldwide should cease in order to direct joint efforts toward combating the novel co...

Struggling Trump to go on offensive in final presidential debate

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to come out swinging in Thursdays final presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden to try to close a big gap in opinion polls before the Nov. 3 election. Trump needs to score some hits in the...

EC says it has cleared policy related promises in poll manifestos in past

Amid demand by some opposition leaders for action by the Election Commission against BJPs manifesto promising free coronavirus vaccine in Bihar, officials on Thursday pointed out that the poll panel had allowed policy related promises made ...

Ensure police vigil in every road so that all people wear face mask: Allahabad HC to UP govt

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure constant police surveillance in every road of the state so that all people wear face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Hearing a public interest litigatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020