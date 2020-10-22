Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDMC panel gives nod to set up mobile towers on wheels, outsource mgmt of community toilets

The Standing Committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday approved the setting up of cellular mobile towers on wheels, outsourcing of management of community toilet complexes to private firms, and several other proposals, its mayor said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:56 IST
NDMC panel gives nod to set up mobile towers on wheels, outsource mgmt of community toilets

The Standing Committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday approved the setting up of cellular mobile towers on wheels, outsourcing of management of community toilet complexes to private firms, and several other proposals, its mayor said. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said the civic body's standing committee in its meeting also cleared a proposal to install mobile towers on rooftops of NDMC's own buildings to augment revenue. He said, a proposal to hike taxes was brought in during the proceedings at the Civic Centre but it was postponed. "Among the proposals that were approved include outsourcing of management of community toilet complexes to private companies. We realised, that way we will be spending less on maintenance and thus save money overall," the mayor said. Prakash said, the other major decision taken by the panel was to set up cellular mobile towers on wheels, in open areas which can be moved according to requirement

Also, it approved a proposal to install mobile towers on the civic body's buildings such as schools, polyclinics, dispensaries, so that revenue can be augmented, he added.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-A decade after U.N.-linked cholera outbreak, Haitians demand justice

In the middle of a coronavirus pandemic, it is another, more deadly disease that keeps 20-year-old Haitian Loubean Jean up at night - cholera.Jean was about to celebrate his 11th birthday in 2011 when his father was struck with cholera and ...

Brazil's Bolsonaro chats with coronavirus-infected health minister wearing no mask

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday visited Health Minister General Eduardo Pazuello, who has COVID-19, and made his point that the disease is easy to recover quickly from with the help of the controversial drug chloroquine. The ...

Robbers attempt to break ATM

Police have registered an FIR against two unidentified robbers who attempted to break an ATM machine and steal cash in the wee hours of Thursday, an official said. The ATM centre is located at Saipras locality in suburban Mulund, he said.Ac...

White House releases raw footage of Trump's '60 Minutes' interview

The White House on Thursday released raw footage from an interview that U.S. President Donald did with 60 Minutes reporter Lesley Stahl, breaking an agreement to keep material from the highly-anticipated clash private until an edited versio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020