Left Menu
Development News Edition

India invested deeply in success of United Nations: Jaishankar

As a founding member of the United Nations, India invested deeply in success of the world body and will continue to work with vigour to bring its goals and objectives closer to aspirations of the member states, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 19:20 IST
India invested deeply in success of United Nations: Jaishankar

As a founding member of the United Nations, India invested deeply in success of the world body and will continue to work with vigour to bring its goals and objectives closer to aspirations of the member states, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. Jaishankar was speaking at an event after releasing a commemorative postage stamp on the 75th anniversary of the UN. The stamp was brought out by the Department of Posts (DOP).

"As a founding member of the United Nations, India is invested with its heart and soul, right from the crafting of the principles of the UN Charter to being in the forefront of keeping its peace," the external affairs minister said. India has been a major contributor of troops to the UN's peacekeeping missions across the world.

Jaishanakar described the 75th anniversary of the UN as a significant milestone for the organisation, saying the global body has served as a platform for the nations of the world to come together under one roof and "dream and work" together towards a better future for humankind. "The 75th anniversary is a significant milestone for the world's biggest, and by far, the most crucial, deliberative organisation," he said.

The external affairs minister also said that India is looking forward to beginning its eighth term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. "It is important that at this historic juncture of the 75-year-long journey of the UN, we recommit ourselves to join hands and work with vigour and dedication to bring the goals and objectives of the UN closer to the aspirations of its member states, and more importantly to the aspirations of their peoples," he said.

"Let us work together to make this one United Nations that we have, the best possible United Nations there can be," Jaishankar said. India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for a two-year term, beginning January 2021. Department of Posts previously released similar commemorative postage stamps on UN's ninth, 40th and 50th anniversaries in 1954, 1985 and 1995 respectively.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No Bijoya gathering will take place at Mamata's residence: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Friday said the usual gathering of well-wishers at the party office- cum-residence of West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Bijoya Dashami will not take place this year due...

Sterling set for weekly gain, even after PMI slip

The pound fell against the dollar and euro on Friday after the UK Purchasing Managers Index PMI fell to a four-month low, but was still set to end the week up, after a new phase of intense Brexit talks restarted.The pound gave up some recen...

U.S. faces half a million COVID-19 deaths by February, study finds

More than a half million people in the United States could die from COVID-19 by the end of February next year, but around 130,000 of those lives could be saved if everybody were to wear masks, according to estimates from a modelling study. ...

Slovaks begin mass testing in virus hotspots as cases surge

Thousands of Slovaks lined up to be tested for the coronavirus in the countrys worst-affected areas on Friday, taking part in a pilot programme that will eventually go nationwide.The government hopes the antigen tests, along with a partial ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020