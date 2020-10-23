Left Menu
DTC board engages NBCC for development of prime land parcels

The Delhi Transport Corporation has 36 depots, 18 terminals, two workshops and three residential colonies at various prime locations in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:01 IST
The Delhi Transport Corporation Board has decided to engage central government agency National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) for development of prime land parcels and provide maternity leave of six months to women employees of the public transporter. Multi-level bus parking depots, residential colonies and other commercial facilities will be part of the development plan.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. "The DTC board has approved a collaboration with NBCC for developing four of its prime land parcels -- two multi-level bus depots and two residential colonies," Gahlot said.

The Delhi Transport Corporation has 36 depots, 18 terminals, two workshops and three residential colonies at various prime locations in the city. The NBCC will take up the redevelopment work of Vasant Vihar and Hari Nagar depots and residential colonies of DTC in Shadipur and Hari Nagar, according to a statement by the Transport department.

The development plan, including commercialisation of the depots and terminals, is being explored in order to improve the financial health of the corporation and increase the parking space, it said. The main source of DTC revenue comes from the operation of around 3,800 buses, advertisements, and rentals on use of its premises by banks, mobile towers, and government offices and facilities like milk booths.

In another important decision, the DTC board has resolved that a female employee whether employed on a regular or contract basis will be granted maternity leave for a period of 180 days, the statement said. The female employees taking the maternity leave will be paid a leave salary equal to the pay drawn immediately before proceeding on leave, it added.

