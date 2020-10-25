Left Menu
Development News Edition

441 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.35 lakh crore

Of the 1,661 such projects, 441 reported cost overruns and 539 time escalation. "Total original cost of implementation of the 1,661 projects was Rs 20,90,931.27 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 25,26,063.76 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of Rs 4,35,132.49 crore (20.81 per cent of original cost)," the ministry's latest report for August 2020 said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 10:31 IST
441 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.35 lakh crore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 441 infrastructure projects, each worth Rs 150 crore or more, have been hit by cost overruns of over Rs 4.35 lakh crore owing to delays and other reasons, according to a report. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above. Of the 1,661 such projects, 441 reported cost overruns and 539 time escalation.

"Total original cost of implementation of the 1,661 projects was Rs 20,90,931.27 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 25,26,063.76 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of Rs 4,35,132.49 crore (20.81 per cent of original cost)," the ministry's latest report for August 2020 said. The expenditure incurred on these projects till August 2020 is Rs 11,48,621.70 crore, which is 45.47 per cent of the anticipated cost of the projects.

However, it said the number of delayed projects decreases to 440 if delay is calculated on the basis of latest schedule of completion. Further, the report said that for 907 projects neither the year of commissioning nor the tentative gestation period has been reported.

Out of 539 delayed projects, 128 have overall delay in the range of 1 to 12 months, 128 have delays of 13 to 24 months, 167 reflect delay in the range of 25 to 60 months and 116 projects show delays of 61 months and above. The average time overrun in these 539 delayed projects is 43.18 months. The brief reasons for time overruns as reported by various project implementing agencies are delay in land acquisition, delay in obtaining forest/environment clearances and lack of infrastructure support and linkages. Besides, there are other reasons like delay in tie-up of project financing, delay in finalisation of detailed engineering, change in scope, delay in tendering, ordering and equipment supply, law and order problems, geological surprises, pre-commissioning teething troubles and contractual issues, among others, the report said.

It has also been observed that project agencies are not reporting revised cost estimates and commissioning schedules for many projects, which suggests that time/cost overrun figures are under-reported, the report stated..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka increases coronavirus-curfew zones after spike in cases

Authorities in Sri Lanka increased the coronavirus-related curfew zones to 56 police divisions on Sunday, to check the virus spread through community-level transmission. So far, the island nation has reported 7,521 COVID-19 cases. The virus...

Remember soldiers guarding our borders, light a 'diya' for them: PM Modi

Asserting that India stands firmly with its brave soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to light a diya at their homes to honour security forces guarding its borders while they celebrate festivals. In his monthly Man...

Team's belief has been great since the Super Over win: Arshdeep

The nervy double Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians sky-rocketed Kings XI Punjabs belief and played a role in effecting a turnaround in their fortunes in the IPL, according to the teams left-arm fast-medium bowler Ars...

Stats aren't so important to me: Lewandowski after scripting new Bundesliga record

Bayern Munichs Robert Lewandowski has stressed that stats are not so important to him after scripting a new Bundesliga record. Lewandowski scored thrice against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday to guide his team to a sumptuous 5-0 win. With ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020