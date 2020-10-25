Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor', likely to improve marginally on Monday

Some areas like Mundka, Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Vivek Vihar and Bawana recorded 'severe' levels of air pollution in the morning but by evening, Mundka and Vivek Vihar's AQI went into 'very poor' zone, they said. The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said the AQI is expected to remain in the same range for the next two days but without further deterioration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 18:42 IST
Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor', likely to improve marginally on Monday

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday but is likely to improve marginally on October 26, government agencies said. The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 349 on Sunday. Some areas like Mundka, Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Vivek Vihar and Bawana recorded 'severe' levels of air pollution in the morning but by evening, Mundka and Vivek Vihar's AQI went into 'very poor' zone, they said.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said the AQI is expected to remain in the same range for the next two days but without further deterioration. "The surface winds are calm during the morning hours but it will pick up during day time, leading to better ventilation. The SAFAR model suggests a marginal improvement in the current condition by tomorrow. AQI is predicted to remain in 'very poor' range for the next two days but without further deterioration," it said.

SAFAR also said stubble fire counts recorded a reduction and stood at 867 on Saturday.  "However, the boundary layer wind direction is north-westerly and wind speed is moderate. This will lead to an increase in pollutant transport towards the Delhi region and hence the SAFAR model estimate of stubble burning share in PM2.5 is 19 per cent today," it said. While the expected slight increase in local surface wind speed is a positive sign, the stubble transport level wind direction and speed is an unfavourable sign and likely to counter each other, it said.  SAFAR synergized stubble fire counts stood at 1,292 on Friday and its share in Delhi's pollution was nine per cent.  The AQI on Saturday was recorded 346, on Friday it was 366 while it was 302 on the previous day.  An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Ten monitoring stations in Delhi entered the 'severe' zone on Friday according to the AQI monitoring mobile application SAMEER, developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).      PM 2.5 are tiny particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter and can enter deep into the lungs and even the bloodstream. The figures are based on data collected from 36 monitoring stations in the city.

The Delhi government has kick-started its 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' anti-pollution campaign for which it has deployed 2,500 environment marshals at 100 traffic signals across the city to generate awareness and curb vehicular pollution. The drive will be implemented in all 70 assembly constituencies from October 26 and will go on till November 15 from 8 am to 8 pm.

It is an awareness drive by the Delhi government and no person will be issued challans, the government has said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy going back to games with no fans due to virus cases

Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again. A new government decree that will go into effect on Monday for at least a month eliminates the current rule allowing up to 1,000 spectators at stadiums for soccer games and other sports.The move...

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to topple his 11-month-old government; says that party should pay more attention to country.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to topple his 11-month-old government says that party should pay more attention to country....

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. MI are at the top of the table with 14 points and have won their last fixture comfortably against Chennai Super Kings b...

Spain decrees new state of emergency in COVID-19 fight

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new state of emergency on Sunday in an effort to curb soaring coronavirus infections, imposing local nightime curfews and banning travel between regions in certain cases. We are living in an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020