Japan aims for zero emissions, carbon neutral society by 2050 - PM

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japan is aiming to cut greenhouse gases to zero by 2050 and become a carbon-neutral society, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday as he unveiled a major shift in position on climate change. Japan had previously said it would be carbon neutral as soon as possible in the second half of the century, rather than set an explicit date.

Its target of no greenhouse gases emissions on a net basis by 2050 brings it into line with the European Union, which set a target of being carbon neutral by that same date last year. "Responding to climate change is no longer a constraint on economic growth," Suga said in his first policy address to parliament since taking office last month.

"We need to change our thinking to the view that taking assertive measures against climate change will lead to changes in industrial structure and the economy that will bring about great growth." Japan is the world's fifth-biggest emitter of carbon dioxide, and while steps are being taken to increase renewable energy, it also plans to roll out new coal-burning power stations.

To achieve its goals, Suga said that new solar cells and carbon recycling would be key, and Japan would intensify research and development in those areas, along with digitalising society - a policy he has pushed since taking over from Shinzo Abe. His announcement was welcomed by Christiana Figueres, former executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, who congratulated Suga in a message on Twitter, adding: "True leadership on the #RacetoZero".

In a nod to Japan's deep economic ties with giant neighbour China, Suga said a stable bilateral relationship was essential - but also said that Japan would maintain contact with "all like-minded nations for a free and open Indo-Pacific". Suga last week made his first visit to Vietnam and Indonesia, part of Japan's efforts to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian countries as a counter to China's growing push to assert claims over disputed East China Sea isles.

"We will utilise high-level chances to decisively say what needs to be said, staying in contact in pursuit of common issues," he told parliament. Suga initially was buoyed by strong support, but a poll conducted by the Nikkei and TV Tokyo at the weekend said approval had fallen by 11 points to 63% since a poll after he took office a month ago.

Disapproval rose by 9 points to 26%, partly due to limited easing of international travel restrictions along with his rejection of six scholars for membership in a science advisory panel, raising concern about academic freedom, the Nikkei said.

