Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy mortar shelling and firing on BoPs and hamlets in Londi, Manyari, Karol Matra, Check Changa areas in the Samba-Hiranagar sector, they said. Rattan Chand of Karol Matra said that they are living in the shadow of death as Pakistan Rangers have been shelling forward areas almost every day.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:19 IST
J-K: Pakistan Rangers shell forward areas along IB
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Some houses were damaged as Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled forward hamlets and border outposts (BoPs) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, official sources said on Monday. Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy mortar shelling and firing on BoPs and hamlets in Londi, Manyari, Karol Matra, Check Changa areas in the Samba-Hiranagar sector, they said. In the shelling, some houses were damaged, triggering panic among residents, they said.

Sunder Lal of Check Changa, who had a narrow escape after a few shells hit his house, said they were terrified by the blast of the shells hitting houses. "We narrowly escaped the mortar shell blasts. Our house's roof was damaged," Lal, who along with his wife and two daughters was living in the house, said. Rattan Chand of Karol Matra said that they are living in the shadow of death as Pakistan Rangers have been shelling forward areas almost every day. "If such a situation continues, we will be forced to migrate from border hamlets to safer places", Chand said.

Karan Kumar, a block development committee (BDC) chairman, said that several houses and other structures have suffered damages but the government is yet to compensate people. "Firing and shelling has become a regular feature. The government of India should move back the villagers to safer places and then give a befitting reply so that Pakistan does not dare do any mischief again," he said.

