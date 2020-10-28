Govt finalises concept of project management consultancy for infra project: Gadkari

The government has finalised the concept of project management consultancy (PMC) for formulation of infrastructure project quality reports, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. Addressing a virtual launch event for the National Program and Project Management Policy Framework (NPMPF), the road transport and highways minister also said the government will issue an order in that regard within three days.

"We have finalised the concept of project management consultancy (PMC). Within three days, we are going to issue an order for that," Gadkari said. He also stressed that the pro-active performance of contractors and consultants are important for completion of infrastructure projects on time.

"Starting from alignment, land acquisition, forest environment clearance, utility shifting, construction, designing, road safety and road side amenities, everything will be on the project management consultancy. "This was a successful system in Mumbai-Pune highway construction," Gadkari said.

The minister also noted that there is a need to reduce the cost of logistics to make infrastructure projects viable. Earlier also, he had said the need for project consultancy management was felt as faulty detailed project reports have caused much damage to the highways sector.